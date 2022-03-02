Razer Anzu smart glasses deal knocks $140 off the price tag

While smartwatch deals have slowly claimed their place in the mainstream, smart glasses haven’t turned out to be as popular. Gaming-focused brand Razer, however, is trying to renew interest in smart glasses with the Razer Anzu, which you can currently purchase from Best Buy at $140 off. If you’d like to give them a try, they’re available for just $60, less than half their original price of $200.

There have been failures like the Google Glass and Snap Spectacles, and hopeful attempts like Oppo’s Air Glass and Apple’s secretive project, but the Razer Anzu smart glasses take a different spin on the wearable device by designing them for indoors. While they come with polarized sunglass lenses, their clear lenses are more useful with their blue light filter, which protects your eyes from screen glare to prevent discomfort even after hours of playing video games or working from home. The smart glasses, which also have a built-in omnidirectional microphone and speakers, may also be more comfortable to wear for an extended period of time compared to headsets and headphones. You’ll enjoy smooth, stutter-free sound with the Razer Anzu’s low latency audio with a 60ms Bluetooth connection.

Adding to the convenience provided by the Razer Anzu smart glasses is their compatibility with your smartphone’s voice assistant. There are also touch-enabled controls for functions such as changing music tracks, controlling playback, and managing calls. Razer promises more than 5 hours of battery life on a single charge for the smart glasses, and to conserve power, they automatically turn off when you fold them up to put away.

It remains to be seen if the Razer Anzu will be able to renew public interest in smart glasses, but they do provide several advantages for their wearers. Best Buy is selling them for just $60, after a $140 discount to their original price of $200, so if you’d like to try them out without spending too much, here’s your chance. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so to grab the Razer Anzu smart glasses for less than half their retail price, you’ll have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

