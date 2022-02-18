Razer gaming mouse deals drop prices to as low as $35

Razer is sort of like the Apple of the gaming world, creating an extensive ecosystem of everything from laptops to RGB mousepads. One of their better-known categories of products is their gaming mice, and if you’ve been hankering for one of those recently, Best Buy has a great deal on several of them, with the lowest one being as cheap as $35.

Razer Basilisk X – $35, was $60

Even though the Basilisk X is an entry-level mouse in Razer’s lineup, it’s still a pretty powerful mouse. The internal optical sensor can manage 16,000 DPI, which is more than almost anybody could ever need, as well as five DPI stages that you can customize and switch to, depending on your requirements. There are also six programmable buttons set up all around it for your various needs, and the battery can last up to 285 hours with the hyperfast Wi-Fi mode or a whopping 450 hours with the slower Bluetooth mode.

Razer DeathAdder V2 – $70, was $130

The Deathadder V2 is Razer’s next-gen, high-end gaming mouse and what most people who tend to game a lot will go for. The optical sensor is even higher with a 20,000 DPI, which will give you unparalleled precision. As for the switches themselves, they’re lightning fast, giving you a response time of 0.2ms which means you won’t be suffering any input lag, at least from the mouse’s side, and the switches themselves are rated to 70 million clicks, so you aren’t likely to wear them out very soon. As for the battery, you’ll see around 70 hours of life before needing a recharge, although you can always just plugin and use it in wired mode.

Razer Viper Ultimate – $94, was $150

The Razer Viper Ultimate is very similar to the Deathadder V2, having the same internal specs, such as the 20,000 DPI sensor. The main difference is that the Viper Ultimate is specifically made for FPS and competitive gaming, which means it’s light and minimalist in its design. Interestingly it comes with its own charging dock, which is pretty cool, and for just $94, this is going to be one of the best wireless mouse deals you’re likely to find today. While you’re at it, check out some great gaming deals to pair with your new mouse!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations