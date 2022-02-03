Grab a Razer headset while it’s only $40 for a limited time

Having a dedicated gaming headset can completely change your gaming experience. Not only do they let you hear all of the details of your environment, but the best gaming headset deals can give you positional audio so you can pinpoint exactly where every sound is coming from. Since gaming deals can get pretty pricey, we jumped at the chance to share this incredible discount on Razer headphones at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Razer BlackShark V2 X for just $40, which is $20 off the regular price of $60. That’s an absolute steal of a deal for this competition-ready piece of equipment.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X has the essential features of all the best gaming headsets while coming in at a fraction of the price. Whether you’re playing competitive e-sports games or the latest triple-A titles, you’ll get a fantastic sound experience for the price. These sleek, sharp-looking headphones are equipped with 50mm Razer TriForce Drivers that provide excellent sound audio performance. You get a balanced, bright sound with rich highs and prominent bass, a perfect mix for both gaming and content. There’s also 7.1 surround sound for Windows 10 and later, which lets you activate positional audio for some of the most popular games around. You’ll be able to figure out exactly where all the sounds in your environment are coming from, giving you a massive advantage in shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.

On top of its excellent sound output, the BlackShark V2 X is also equipped with fantastic audio input. The Razer HyperClear Carioid Mic is designed to provide the best voice capture possible, with a pick-up pattern that emphasizes your voice and minimizes noise. The mic is also easily bendable, so you can position it right in front of your mouth. If your neighbors insist on doing construction work while you’re gaming, don’t worry. These headphones provide exceptional noise isolation thanks to the closed earcups and tightly-sealed cushions. They weigh just 240g and are equipped with thick memory foam padding, which keeps your head comfortable throughout extended gaming sessions. Thanks to the wired connection, you’ll also get full compatibility with plenty of devices, including PC, Playstation, Switch, and Xbox.

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of affordable gaming headphones, then this is the deal you need to get. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get the Razer BlackShark V2 X for just $40, which is a whole $20 off the standard price tag of $60. Hit that Buy Now button below and take your gaming experience to the next level.

