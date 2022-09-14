 Skip to main content
This Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti got a 10% discount

Nina Derwin
By
The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop sits on a reflective floor surrounded by red and green streaks of light.

Whether you’re an experienced gamer or just getting started, you’re going to need the right machine to play at peak performance. That’s why this Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop deal is so exciting. In fact, it’s one of the most enticing we’ve seen. Originally priced at $3,500, this powerful laptop is on sale directly from Razer for 10% off, bringing the price down to $3,150 and saving you $350 off the original price. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop so special and the perfect upgrade for all of your future gaming sessions.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop was made with the highest level of gaming in mind. It features the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor as well as 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so it’s safe to say that power is not going to be an issue. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU guarantees stellar graphics, so you’ll experience all of your favorite games the way that they were meant to be played on the highest settings. And with a 1TB solid-state drive, you’ll be able to save your gaming library without running out of room any time soon.

The 14-inch QHD display has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution, and is FreeSync Premium compatible to work with the AMD processor and deliver fast-paced, smooth gameplay at high frame rates. The Razer Blade 14 comes with Windows 11 Home, and between the Razer Chroma N-Key rollover keyboard and the precision glass touchpad, all of the control you need for maximum gaming is within reach.

This deal happens to be one of our favorite gaming laptop deals, so now is the time to take Razer up on this offer. For $3,150, you can bring home this wildly powerful machine, saving you 10% or $350 off the original price of $3,500. If you’re looking to improve your setup even further, you can take advantage of some gaming monitor deals to take your gaming station up a notch, or if you’re not interested in a laptop, check out our gaming PC deals instead.

