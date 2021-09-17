Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

After buying what you want from gaming deals, such as a new console or several games, you shouldn’t forget about your personal comfort. While you can make do with office chair deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of gaming chair deals, as these products are specifically designed to keep you ache-free while playing video games for hours. One of these deals that you should seriously think about is Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Razer Iskur, which brings the gaming chair’s price down to $400 from its original price of $500.

The Razer Iskur, like all of the entries in Digital Trends’ best gaming chairs, provides extreme comfort while you play. It literally has your back as it comes with an ergonomic lumbar support system that you can adjust to follow the curve of your spine, so you’ll be in the ideal posture. Meanwhile, the gaming chair’s head cushion is made of memory foam, so it will follow your head’s shape to provide the right amount of support.

Instead of the standard PU leather, the Razer Iskur features multi-layered synthetic leather, making it more durable to last longer amid what may be hours of daily usage. The gaming chair, which also comes with adjustable armrests, is capable of supporting up to 136 kilograms.

Keep yourself in top condition by purchasing the Razer Iskur gaming chair, which is currently on sale on Best Buy. You can purchase the chair for $400, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games while sitting on the Razer Iskur, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

