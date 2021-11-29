Rather than share a big list with every Razer Cyber Monday deal that’s live, it makes more sense to share one sweeping deal that’s worthy of inclusion in the best Cyber Monday deals guide. What are we talking about? Why this big Razer deal at Walmart for Cyber Monday that includes a mouse, keyboard, and gaming headset all for the low price of $79 with free shipping. It also comes with a matching mouse pad! The discount is good for $91 off the normal price of the bundle, making it one heck of a deal. You can read more about the deal and all Razer peripherals included in the bundle below.

Today’s best Razer Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Full PC gaming set includes a mouse, keyboard, and headset

Cynosa Lite keyboard supports Razer Chroma RGB

Razer BlackShark V2 X headset merges exceptional audio, mic clarity, and sound isolation

Razer Death Adder Essential mouse features a 6,400 DPI optical sensor

Razer is well-known for its awesome PC gaming peripherals, and this bundle is no exception. It includes four items, an entire collection of gear to outfit your new gaming PC — or upgrade an existing setup. Rightfully named the Power Up Gaming Bundle V2, it includes a Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard, Gigantus V2 L mouse pad, Death Adder Essential optical gaming mouse, and BlackShark V2 X gaming headset.

The Cynosa Lite keyboard features gaming-grade keys that can take a hit and also supports macro recording for games that need more nuanced controls. The spill-resistant keys and board design are good even if you have an accident. The board is also powered by Razer Chroma, the company’s RGB customization software that allows you to fine-tune patterns and more. It pairs nicely with the Death Adder Essential optical mouse. The mouse has five hyper-responsive buttons with a rated life of 10 million clicks or more. The 6,400 DPI optical sensor offers precision and tight controls.

Finally, there’s the BlackShark V2 X aviation-style gaming headset with a built-in mic so you can talk to — or yell at — your buddies. It offers premium-quality audio with a sound-isolating design. The microphone captures your voice and transmits a clear, easy to understand broadcast.

The best part, however, is that Walmart has discounted the bundle by $91 for Cyber Monday. That means you’re paying just $79 with free shipping for all four PC gaming peripherals. Don’t you think it’s about time to level up?

When does this Razer Cyber Monday deal end?

We’re not certain, but if we had to guess, it’s going to be unavailable real soon. Maybe that will be because the deal is officially gone, or maybe it will be because Walmart runs out of stock. Either way, we don’t recommend waiting. A report from Adobe Analytics shows that out-of-stock alerts on retail websites have gone up to 124% compared to before the pandemic. Retailers just can’t keep up with the demand, and they’re having a hard time keeping items in stock, especially with the microchip shortage. Don’t wait. Shop now. Get what you want, at the price you want, and have it shipped on time.

