Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has seen incredible growth in recent years. With great emulation software and top-notch Android games being churned out today, it seems that mobile gaming – once considered something of a gimmick by serious gamers – is poised to make traditional handheld devices obsolete. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, due to their cutting-edge hardware, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.

Razer is no stranger to the wide world of gaming, and this iconic brand has built its name on its powerful hardware, which ranges from high-end gaming PCs to peripherals like keyboards and headphones. Lesser known are its mobile devices, and the Razer Phone 2 is the second iteration of its impressive gaming smartphone. This is a flagship-tier device (as you’d expect from any mobile built with demanding video games in mind) and it has hardware to match. As a result, the device offers what might be the smoothest gaming experience you’re going to find on a phone today.

It takes more than great hardware to make a great gaming phone, however — you also need a high-quality display to get the most enjoyment out of your games, and this is even truer today with big games like PUBG and Fortnite getting ported to mobile devices. The Razer Phone 2’s display has it where it counts: Its touchscreen is not only gorgeous with its Quad HD resolution, it also utilizes Ultramotion technology to deliver a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate that all but eliminates visual lag and screen-tearing. Its 4,000mAh battery lasts all day as well, and a glass back (a nice update over the original Razer Phone) and QuickCharge 4.0+ allow for fast wireless charging.

The Razer Phone 2 is a high-end piece of equipment with the premium price tag that typically comes with that, and would normally set you back $800. Its cost was one of our initial criticisms of this device when it was released last year, but Amazon has it on sale right now for a juicy $300 discount, letting you score this powerful smartphone for just $500 for a limited time only.

