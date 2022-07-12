The sales event of the year is finally here: it’s Prime Day! Already there are some amazing Prime Day deals doing the rounds, but we’ve got one of the best deals around right here. If you’re in the market for some new gaming peripherals, you’re going to want to nab this incredible deal on a Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2.

You’d normally get this keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and headset for $79, but with this Razer Prime Day deal you’re getting it for just $49 — yes, you read that right — which is for all the gaming gear you could ever need.

Why you should buy the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 on Prime Day

Gamers, gather round. Whether you’re an action RPG type or prefer to take on your buds in a Battle Royale fight to the death, having the best PC gaming accessories is a must. Razer is a brand you can trust for some of the very best peripherals on the market, and this Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 packs in some of the best Razer goodies around.

Included in the bundle you get a keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and gaming headset. But these aren’t just any peripherals — they’re designed with gamers in mind, so not only do they ensure an epic gaming experience, they also look the part.

Any gaming session lives or dies by the keyboard, so it’s worth investing in one of the best gaming keyboards around. The Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard is a must, whatever type of games you’re into. Light up your space with Razer Chroma Single Zone lighting with 16.8 million colors, and enjoy the gaming-grade keys with soft cushioned touch, for maximum responsiveness and comfort. Speaking of those keys, they’re fully programmable with on-the-fly macro recording, and the keyboard has a spill-resistant design to ensure durability, so spilt soda won’t end a session prematurely. There’s also 10-key roll-over with built-in anti-ghosting, a must for handling simultaneous key presses, and 100Hz ultrapolling, great for games requiring speed, precision, and accuracy — like the latest FPS.

Speaking of speed, precision, and accuracy, the best gaming mouse adds all three to your gaming session, and this bundle includes the Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse. Razer’s mice have a reputation for reliability and proven performance, and this one boasts a true 6,400 DPI optical sensor, ergonomic form factor for those lengthy sessions, five Hyperresponse buttons, and a 10-million-click life cycle.

You need a killer mouse mat to complement that gaming mouse: Step up to the Gigantus V2 mouse mat, offering pixel-precise aim and fluid swipes. Its textured micro-weave cloth surface and anti-slip base ensure it’s a must for competitive gaming. It’s large enough for most desks, measures 3mm thick, and has a durable, thick rubber foam base.

Last, but definitely not least, the Razer Blackshark V2 X headset rounds out this awesome gaming bundle. This aviation-style headset features Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, a HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and 7.1 surround sound, so you get high-end audio performance and enhanced voice capture, plus advanced mic controls. Immerse yourself uninterrupted in raids and boss battles with advanced passive noise cancellation, and enjoy long gaming sessions in comfort with the lightweight frame and memory foam ear cushions.

This bundle has everything you need for a pro gaming experience, whether you’re grinding in Genshin Impact, battling in Call of Duty:Vanguard, or dungeon crawling in Diablo Immortal.

Should you shop the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 Prime Day deal today or wait until tomorrow?

Hmm, you’re wondering whether this is a good idea, right? If you don’t grab this deal right now, somebody else will, and even though you’re hopeful there will be better, cheaper Walmart Prime Day deals tomorrow, it’s unlikely this bundle will get any cheaper. It may even sell out, or the deal could end, and then where would you be?

Here at Digital Trends, our aim is to price check against other retailers to get you the very best deals and prices, so you don’t need to scour the web for better deals — they’re all right here.

Even though chances are slim that you’ll find a better Razer Prime Day deal tomorrow, what happens if you do, and you already ordered this deal? You can still nab the new, cheaper deal, then cancel your original order. If that’s already shipped, just return it unopened for a refund if you bag a better deal elsewhere.

We wouldn’t want you to miss out on this indubitably epic Razer Prime Day deal — where else are you going to get a gaming keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse mat for under $50? — but if you wait around too long, stock could run out, or Walmart could end the deal. Don’t fall victim to regret — add this deal to your basket now and be the envy of your gaming buddies.

