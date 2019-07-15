Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon Prime Day drops deal on Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter

Ed Oswald
By
razor ecosmart metro electric scooter amazon prime day deal

We’ve already shared a Prime Day 2019 deal on some of Segway’s line of electric-powered mobility products. However that’s not the only great deal out there by any means, as we also came across another on the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter that’s too good not to mention. Normally $580, Amazon has cut 46% off of the price for Prime Day.

The Metro gets great reviews. Owners praise the easy assembly and the inclusion of all the tools you need (getting you on the road in no time), and the decent battery life. Razor says you’ll get about 40 minutes of continuous use on a single battery charge, making it ideal for quick urban commutes. With a top speed of 18mph — on the upper range of scooters we’ve seen.

Unlike most of the scooters, you’ll see us talk about this Prime Day, the Metro is a sit-down model. This makes this particular scooter better suited for longer commutes, where standing the entire time might be a bit tiring. To make you more comfortable, the seat has extra padding, and the handlebars are height adjustable.

The deck of the Metro where you place your feet is made of bamboo, a nice extra touch, and you also get a removable luggage rack on the back so you have a place to store your things while on the go. A 500-watt high-torque motor gives you a bit more pick-up than your average scooter, and a variable speed throttle control allows you to precisely control your speed.

Another helpful feature is the location of the battery which is balanced in the center of the frame. From a riding standpoint, this makes riding a bit easier and more like a standard scooter since you don’t have to compensate for the added weight as much when riding, or when making turns.

The only issue we had with the Metro was its steep price — which is on the high end of available scooters of comparable speed and range. The Prime Day deal though brings the price closer to what we’d expect on the lower mid-range, and makes this particular buy a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a scooter.

Looking for more great deals on Prime Day? We are working all day and night now through Tuesday, and you’ll find all the greatest deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, smartwatch, and Nintendo Switch discounts
segway drift w1 2
Deals

Prime Day brings deep discounts on Segway Scooters, Hovershoes, and Transporters

Segway's nearly decade of experience gives its parent company Ninebot a distinct advantage over its competitors, and it has come out with some pretty neat scooters and hoverboards as a result.
Posted By Ed Oswald
roomba ecovacs robot vacuum amazon prime day deals 2019 980
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot for Prime Day 2019

If you've been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, today might be the day to buy one. Amazon's got some outstanding deals on models from iRobot and Ecovacs for Prime Day 2019, saving you up to 39% off current retail prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Swagtron eBikes
Deals

Amazon and Walmart slash prices on two electric bicycles ahead of Prime Day

Electric bikes are convenient, fun and environmentally responsible answers to commute. Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 for the discounted price of $420, Not to be outdone, Walmart is offering the Hyper E-ride for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon ancestry dna test kits cyber monday deal
Deals

Save on Prime Day deals on DNA kits from Ancestry, 23andme, and Living DNA

Prime Day is a great time to order a DNA kit. Over the years, kits from various providers have been deeply discounted -- and this year's no exception. Kits from AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and Living DNA are on sale for as much as half off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
dyson ball animal 2 vacuum cleaner pime day deal total clean
Deals

Amazon sweeps 42% off on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner for Prime Day

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum Cleaner is currently discounted by a stunning $252 off its original price of $599. Only for Prime Day, you can have it for as low as $347.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Here are some early Prime Day deals and a rundown on the main event

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dyson pure cool air puifier and fan prime day deal dp04 purifier featured
Deals

The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier blows $121 away for Amazon Prime Day

This is the best time to secure your family with a device that can fight harmful pollutants. Amazon gives 27% off on the Dyson Pure Cool - DP04 Air Purifier. Get it now for a cool price $328 instead of $449.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
TP-Link Kasa review
Deals

The Kasa Cam Outdoor sees a price drop for Prime Day, now only $94

The Kasa Cam Outdoor sports excellent specifications at a price tag that’s not too heavy on the wallet. Whether you’re building a new home surveillance system or planning to update your existing setup, look no further.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 2
Smart Home

Amazon slashes price on Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum for Prime Day

Ecovacs' Alexa-and-Google Assistant-compatible robot vacuums consistently give good value. Amazon slashed the price of the Deebot 500, the successor to the popular Deebot N79S, for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 2
Deals

August and Yale smart locks go on sale for Prime Day, save up to $100 off

Arguably the most important component of a smart home is the smart lock. Amazon is offering discounts on two of their smart locks: The August Smart Lock Pro with or without August Connect, and the Yale Assure Lock SL.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung 75 inch 4k tv deal 6 series walmart prime day 2019 un75nu6900
Deals

Don’t miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

Walmart has long been king of the hill when it comes to discounted 4K TVs, and that isn't about to change now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived ⁠— so much so that it has kicked off a corker of a deal on a 75-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV to…
Posted By Josh Levenson
best smart light bulbs sengled wifi
Deals

Amazon cuts prices of Sengled Smart LED Starter Kits by up to 40% on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here. One of the first dishes being served is these Sengled Smart LED Started Kit deals. You can get a 33% discount on the four-bulb pack and a 40% discount on the two-bulb pack.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
lectrofan white noise sound machines amazon prime day deals evo 4
Deals

Amazon slashes prices for LectroFan white noise sound machines for Prime Day

It's a noisy world out there and sometimes masking the noise is the only way you can concentrate, relax, or go to sleep. Amazon slashed the price of three Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan sound machines for Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown