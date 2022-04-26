We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch TV deal is at Walmart today

Nowadays, you don’t have to break the bank to get a big-screen 4K TV. Since high-quality display technology is becoming more affordable, we’re always on the lookout for the best 4K TV deals. One of our favorite offers is available right now at Walmart. You can pick up this 55-inch RCA 4K Smart TV for only $278, a $161 discount from the regular price of $439. That’s an absolute steal of a price, and easily one of the best Walmart TV deals you can get today. Keep reading to discover why this TV is worth considering.

While it won’t win any awards for the best 4K TVs, this RCA UHD Smart TV is the perfect way to enter the world of immersive 4K content viewing. The 55-inch LED panel has exceptional picture quality thanks to its 3840 x 2160 native resolution, giving you plenty of detail no matter what you’re watching. Since it’s a mid-sized screen, you also get plenty of pixel density even when sitting close to the TV. This TV also has HDR support, rare among panels in this price range. When watching HDR-compatible content, you can expect to see vivid colors and excellent contrast, giving your favorite movies and shows a more lifelike quality.

This TV doesn’t skimp out on smart features either. It comes out of the box with the webOS platform, a smart interface that gives you access to all of the biggest streaming services and entertainment platforms around. The TV comes pre-loaded with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and you can download even more apps from the content store. You also get voice controls to navigate through the interface without having to lift a finger. The RCA Smart TV also has excellent connectivity. On the back, you’ll find three HDMI ports for external outputs. There’s also fast Wi-Fi compatibility, so you can get wireless access to your favorite streaming apps.

If you’re looking for an affordable, high-quality 4K TV, then the RCA 55-inch UHD Smart TV might be what you’re looking for. You can get it at Walmart for just $278, a $161 discount on the regular price of $439. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can because this deal could end soon!

