Struggling to reach your fitness goals? These 5 products should help

Look, just because the earth is starting a new orbit around the sun doesn’t mean anything has really changed. We may have made promises to ourselves, and maybe we even meant them, but now that we’re midway through January, it’s getting a lot harder to maintain that resolute attitude. Personally, I blame pizza for this yearly struggle. The holidays may start you down the path of gluttony and laziness, but in the end, it’s pizza that knows no season.

So does that mean we should give up on our fitness goals? As much as I’d like to quit trying to get in shape and just let the pizza shape me, that just isn’t a viable option. If you’re looking for a little help with your New Year’s resolutions, what you need is some accountability. I’ve tried relying on people to keep me motivated, but I found that they are just as susceptible to the laziness as I am. Only you can be responsible for you, so I’d recommend picking up some tech to help you out with that. Here are five awesome products to help you reach your fitness goals in 2018.

Make sure to also sneak a peek at some of our favorite weight-loss tech for more ideas.

Buy a Fitbit It may seem a bit cliché to start by throwing money at the problem, but buying one of these handy little fitness pals can be completely worth it. Fitbit technology allows you to track steps, distance, calories burned, and activity minutes straight from your phone. If you want the full Fitbit experience, you’ll want to check out the Fitbit Blaze smartwatch, but if that’s out of your price range, a $60 Fitbit flex 2 should do just fine. You can pick up a Fitbit on Amazon — with current discounts on most of their models — or you can take a look at some of our favorite Fitbit deals for more options. See it Portion control, portion control, portion control I can’t stress enough how important portion control is if you’re trying to make any kind of fitness progress. You can hop on that treadmill and run until you’re blue in the face, but if you don’t stop eating half your weight in mashed potatoes, you’re not going to get very far. I’m not saying you shouldn’t still eat mashed potatoes, I’m just saying maybe you should adjust how much you eat. It’s also important to portion out your lunches so you don’t end up getting a burrito for lunch every day — I’m definitely guilty of this one. You can pick up some of these meal prep containers on Amazon. These specialized containers should help you control your food intake and plan out your meals a little bit better than you have in the past. See it Get yourself some resistance bands Lifting weights is a difficult process, especially if you’ve never really done it before. I was a fairly athletic individual growing up, and even I don’t want to jump right back into lifting heavy things. Adult joints just weren’t meant to suddenly be under duress, and lifting heavy weights can result in a slew of injuries if you aren’t careful. Ever heardof rhabdomyolysis? You don’t want any part of that nonsense. Your best bet is to get yourself some resistance bands to help you out. They come in a variety of different resistance levels and are very kind to your joints. You can pick up a set of these from Amazon for just $23. See it Stay hydrated Hydration is one of those really important things that people tend to forget. Water is approximately 60 percent of your body weight, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s directly connected to your energy levels and metabolism. Don’t get me wrong, I’m just as guilty of dehydration as the next guy, but that doesn’t mean I’m not doing my best to remember to suck down a couple of bottles of that magical H2O every day. If you’re looking for some help to remember to drink your water, we have the technology for that. This smart water bottle will track your water intake and remind you to stay hydrated by omitting a soft glow. You can pick up the Hidrate Spark 2.0 from Amazon for $55. It’s completely worth it. See it Exercise while you work One of the reasons it’s so hard to stay motivated to meet your fitness goals is because work probably takes up the majority of your time. If you spend 40 or more hours a week sitting in a chair, it can be hard to go home and immediately start moving around. So why not bring exercise to work with you? There’s a plethora of these cool machines that fit perfectly under your desk and add a little bit more exercise to your day. Prices range from $15 to $200 on Amazon, so it’s up to you how much you want to pay. A simple pedal exerciser should do the trick, though. See all

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our Deals page, or sign up for our Deals newsletter for weekly updates.