Air conditioners are the ultimate way to beat the summer heat, but high prices and outdated designs have kept some would-be buyers from going the traditional AC route. Portable air conditioners are an increasingly popular way to keep smaller spaces cool, as they have the ability to easily transition from room to room.

Walmart has been rolling back prices on portable air conditioners since summer started, and now you can score a reconditioned LG 8,000 BTU portable AC for just $209, down from $299. Once you’ve done that, put all that money you just saved on an air conditioner toward some good old summer fun.

Space-saving, affordable, portable air conditioners are an ideal cooling option in places where fewer BTUs are required, such as smaller apartments or uncomfortable offices. The BTU, or British Thermal Unit, is a key performance indicator when air conditioner shopping. Sparing you the science, what this essentially means is, the higher the BTU, the larger the space that can be kept cool. In the arena of portable air conditioners, BTUs generally range from around 8,000 to 14,000 or sometimes more.

With 8,000 BTUs of cooling, the 115-volt LG portable air conditioner is designed to keep spaces up to 399 square feet cool, Casters make it a breeze to wheel from room to room. Two cooling and fan speeds let you customize your AC experience, and the 24-hour on/off timers allow you to set a cooling schedule that minimizes electricity expenditure. Humidity controls enable this LG portable AC to remove up to 2 pints of moisture from the air daily, and the washable, reusable air filter ensures you won’t be spending needlessly on replacement parts.

While some brands like Frigidaire offer portable ACs for windowless rooms, the LG unit must be vented to the outside, although the included window installation kick makes setup and room-to-room transition a snap. For more points in the ease-of-use departments, the LG portable AC includes digital LED electronic touch controls, as well as a remote control that enables seamless operation from across any room. This reconditioned LG portable air conditioner has been professionally restored to like-new condition and is backed by a 90-day warranty, so there’s no need to sweat over any damage done by the previous owner.

With summer in full swing, air conditioning becomes a necessity on some days, and at just $209, this deeply discounted LG portable AC is a great way to beat that heat for cheap.

