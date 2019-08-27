Hunting for MacBook deals during Labor Day 2019 and other seasonal shopping events is like looking for needles in a haystack. We went straight to Apple’s website and were lucky to find a good deal on a 2018 MacBook Pro. Check this certified refurbished last-gen model to save $350 on a premium Apple laptop today.

Previously $2,349, this like-new 2018 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch notebook is now down to $1,999. Order yours now from the Apple refurbished store before stock runs out. You can also check out these great iPad deals to get a complete Apple workspace.

Almost two years after it was released, the 2018 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro remains to be a premium piece of tech. It has a six-core Intel Core i7 processor that can provide you with speeds of up to 4.8GHz after Turbo Boost. Combine this with 16GB of DDR4 onboard memory and you get a powerful machine that can easily handle professional-level processing jobs. This last-generation Apple notebook is a great option if you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the latest MacBook Pro.

All this processing power in the 2018 MacBook Pro is complemented by eye-opening graphics produced by the built-in Radeon Pro 555X discrete GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory standard. This fluid visual output is projected on a 15.4-inch LED-backlit display with a native resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels.

This 2108 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro comes with a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) for blazing-fast storage. And when you need extra space for your files, you can plug in a USB-C drive into any of its Thunderbolt 3 ports which support 40GB/s data transfers. The same ports also provide you with up to two 5K displays.

Pay only $1,999 instead of its normal $2,349 when you purchase the 2018 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch notebook from the Apple refurbished store today. That is a massive $350 discount on a lightweight yet powerful device. Hurry and order now while stock is available.

You will receive a quality device that went through a rigorous refurbishment process. For your further peace of mind, Apple will back your purchase with a 14-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty. You can even extend service and support for your MacBook up to three years with an AppleCare plan.

