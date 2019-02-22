Apple cuts prices on refurbished iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Share

Apple is one of the most loved and hated companies in the tech industry. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, you can’t deny the sway they hold in the market. With strong footholds in the smartphone, tablet, and smartwatch industries, the amount of folks who own some sort of iOS device is really quite staggering. Despite being so widespread, Apple tech is still rarely affordable. Unless you can find a really good deal, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny to get the latest Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad. Fortunately, the Apple website actually offers pretty substantial discounts if you know where to look. You can save up to $160 on clearance and refurbished iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches directly from the Apple manufacturer.

Apple has actually been offering pretty solid discounts on refurbished tech for quite some time now. Though many of these items aren’t exactly new, they have been returned to the manufacturer and been deemed pretty much exactly how they were before someone else touched them. As nice as it is to peel the plastic off of something fresh out of the factory, saving hundreds of dollars on something pretty much as good as new can fell a whole lot better. Not all of the devices are refurbished, though. The iPhone SE, which is an older model, is actually on sale for as little as $249 right now. They aren’t refurbished, they’re just a really affordable option for any Apple lover who has a tight budget but doesn’t want to settle for something slightly used.

Beyond the iPhone SE, there are a is a wide variety of other budget options available in the refurbished side. The refurbished iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 8 are all on sale right now. Beyond that, you can find various generations of iPads and iPad Pros on sale when you click the ‘Browse All’ menu on the top right of the page and sort by section. Apple also offers some pretty substantial discounts on the Apple Watch and MacBook, saving you between $60 and $100 on either device. Deciding whether or not you want to buy a refurbished product is entirely up to you, but since they are direct from Apple, you can receive the same one-year warranty, manuals and accessories, and fancy white box as you would if it were new. These added benefits are only applicable on the refurbished iPhones and iPads, however.

Apple may offer one of the best warranty policies on refurbished phones, they aren’t the only retailer offering some great savings on iOS tech. We’ve found iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals from all around the web. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have some pretty solid savings if you’re okay with forgoing any chance of AppleCare.