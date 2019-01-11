Share

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 retails for $429 but you can grab a refurbished one for just a fraction of the price. Walmart is offering the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 in space gray for as low as $218. Amazon is also offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for as low as $243.

($218) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($230) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Gray sport band from Walmart

($240) 42mm Silver Aluminum Case – Fog sport band from Walmart

($245) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($246) 38mm Silver Aluminum Case – Fog sport band from Walmart

($254) 42mm Gold Aluminum Case – Pink sand sport band from Walmart

($263) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($243) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Amazon

($258) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band – GPS + Cellular from Amazon

($260) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band – GPS + Cellular from Amazon

($270) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Gray sport band – GPS+Cellular from Amazon

($290) 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case – Black sport band – GPS + Cellular from Amazon

($310) 38mm Gold Aluminum Case – Pink sand band from Amazon

($314) 42mm GPS Cellular – Gold pink sand sport band from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 2

The Apple Watch Series 2 is normally priced at $365 from Walmart but you can get a refurbished one for as low as $170. Amazon is also selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 for as low as $199.

($170) 38mm 2 Space Gray Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($180) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($189) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($200) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($199) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Amazon

($199) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Amazon

($208) 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case – Black sport band from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 1

The Apple Watch Series 1 is discontinued from Apple but you can still find it online for about $200. The refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 is $100 off on Amazon bringing it down to just $170. Walmart has them for even less, starting at $148.

($148) 38mm Silver Aluminum Case – White sport band from Walmart

($156) 38mm Silver Aluminum Case – White sport band from Walmart

($165) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($170) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($170) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($180) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Walmart

($170) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black sport band from Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit deals, and more on our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

Follow @dealsDT