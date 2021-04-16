You don’t have to settle for slow machines if the desktop computer deals and laptop deals offered by retailers are outside your budget. If you consider refurbished desktop computer deals and refurbished laptop sales deals, you’ll be able to take advantage of lower prices for powerful devices without sacrificing quality, but only if you buy from reputable sources such as .

The computers that are sold on aren’t the latest models, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget and get more functionality compared with buying brand-new products. Dell Refurbished guarantees the highest quality for the computers that are on sale on the website, with a 100-day limited warranty for all purchases. Also, in addition to enjoying huge savings, you’ll be contributing to the reduction of landfill use and helping the environment if you purchase refurbished computers.

Dell OptiFlex 7050 FFS – starts at $409

If you need a refurbished desktop computer that’s capable of keeping up with your daily tasks, check out the Dell OptiFlex 7050 FFS. The cheapest configuration, which is on sale for $409 at Dell Refurbished, is equipped with the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it capable of multitasking between several apps without any slowdowns, plus a 500GB HDD for storage. All versions already have Windows 10 Professional installed.

Dell Refurbished’s stocks of the Dell OptiFlex 7050 FFS are limited, though, so you should click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can to be able to select the configuration of the desktop computer that’s perfect for you. Dell is constantly restocking their refurbished computers, so check back!

Dell Latitude 5480 – starts at $439

For those who are looking for a refurbished laptop, the Dell Latitude 5480 is a solid choice. Its price on Dell Refurbished starts at $439, with the Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 320GB HDD for storage. The laptop is also equipped with a 14-inch HD screen display with 1366 x 768 resolution, with Windows 10 Professional pre-installed.

If you want to buy the Dell Latitude 5480 from Dell Refurbished, you should click that Buy Now button immediately as there are only a few units remaining for some of the laptop’s configurations.

