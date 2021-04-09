You can enjoy huge savings through the laptop deals offered by retailers, but if the offers are still outside of your budget, you might want to consider looking for refurbished laptops sales deals instead. You’ll find many affordable laptops on DellRefurbished.com, but you can enjoy even lower prices through coupon code DELLDEAL4U, which takes $500 off items priced at $1,000 and up, $300 off items priced $700 to $999, and $150 off items priced $400 to $699, while also adding free ground shipping.

You won’t see the latest models on DellRefurbished.com, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget if you purchase from the website. Dell only chooses laptops of the highest quality for refurbishment, so it’s not like buying a second-hand laptop from an unknown seller who may hide the machine’s real specifications. You’ll also enjoy a 100-day limited warranty, which should help give you peace of mind with your purchase.

Another good reason to buy a refurbished laptop is that it will reduce landfill use and e-waste, so you can offer your share in helping the environment. Dell’s recycling and reusing of electronics prevents thousands of tons of waste from ending up in landfills each year, and buying a refurbished Dell laptop contributes to that noble mission.

One of the refurbished Dell laptops that you can buy from DellRefurbished.com is the . The laptop, which is equipped with the Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage, is available for just $569, which is pretty cheap for a machine with such specifications.

There’s nothing wrong with buying refurbished laptops. In addition to their cheaper prices, buying from DellRefurbished.com ensures that you’re getting quality products, so you won’t have to worry that your newly acquired laptop will only last for a week. If you’re sold on buying a refurbished Dell laptop, you can enjoy more savings with the coupon code DELLDEAL4U, which discounts $500 off items priced at $1,000 and up, $300 off items priced $700 to $999, and $150 off items priced $400 to $699, while also adding free ground shipping. The coupon is only valid until April 12, at 9:59 p.m. PT though, so if you want to take advantage of the special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately and start shopping.

