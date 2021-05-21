The laptop deals that you can find at various retailers come in different shapes and sizes and across a wide range of prices. If you’re looking for Dell laptop deals because you prefer the brand, but the offers are still too expensive, then you might want to consider buying from refurbished laptop deals on . You’ll be able to buy Dell laptops for significantly cheaper prices, with the website guaranteeing the highest quality machines that will last even if you’re not the first owner, including a 100-day limited warranty. In addition, when you buy a refurbished laptop, you’re also helping reduce the e-waste that ends up in landfills, so you’ll be doing your part in saving the environment.

If you’ve decided to go ahead with buying a refurbished Dell laptop, you’re in luck because is currently offering a sale to celebrate 2021 graduates, with 30% off on refurbished laptops priced at $498 and below and 40% off on those priced $499 and above if you use the coupon code 4U2021GRADS upon checkout. This brings the prices of the already cheap laptops down even further, including the Dell Latitude 5480, which is down to just $314 from its original price of $449, and the Dell XPS 13, down to $413 from its original price of $689.

Dell Latitude 5480 — $314, was $449

The Dell Latitude 5480 is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease. It also offers a 14-inch HD display with 1366 x 768 resolution for a clear look at whatever you’re working on and a 500GB HDD that should be more than enough for your important software and files. The laptop, which has Windows 10 Professional preinstalled, is a serviceable one for fresh graduates, though it can also function well for professionals who won’t need it for demanding activities.

If you need an affordable laptop that’s still fast enough to help you complete your daily tasks, the Dell Latitude 5480 is a solid choice. You can buy the refurbished laptop for $449, but with the coupon code 4U2021GRADS, it becomes even cheaper with a 30% discount that brings its price down to $314. The special offer is available for only a few days though, and stocks are limited, so if you want to purchase a refurbished Dell Latitude 5480 for an even lower price than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell XPS 13 — $413, was $689

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the brand’s most popular laptops and is Digital Trends’ top choice for the best laptops of 2021. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking between several apps, a 256GB HDD and a 256GB SSD for your essential programs and documents, and Windows 10 Home preinstalled. It also comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution for crisp colors and vivid details, plus a 16:10 aspect ratio and very thin bezels on all sides to make the screen look and feel even larger without increasing the laptop’s overall size. Compared to the Dell Latitude 5480, this machine is faster and has a better display, and being refurbished doesn’t change the fact that it’s one of the most in-demand laptops from Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 is a powerful laptop that won’t let you down whether you use it for school or work, even if it’s refurbished. You can buy the machine for $689, but with the coupon code 4U2021GRADS, it becomes an even better deal as its price is further lowered to $413. The code is effective for only a few days, though, and there’s limited availability of the laptop, so if you think a refurbished Dell XPS 13 is the perfect device for you and it fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

