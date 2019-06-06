Digital Trends
Deals

Renewed Apple iPhones get big price cuts on Amazon for Father’s Day

Lucas Coll
By

Buying refurbished is one of the surest ways to save big on brand-name tech, and Apple’s premium hardware – especially its popular iPhones – are just a few normally expensive items that can be had at big discounts if you’re not averse to recertified things. Apple deals are fleeting, too, so a professionally refurbished iPhone is a great choice for those who need a phone ASAP but keep missing out on seasonal sales.

If you’re looking to get your paws on one for yourself or for dad, you’re in luck: Amazon has a few nice Father’s Day discounts going right now on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, and we’ve rounded them up right here. Those who are specifically shopping for a gift for dad and want something shiny and new, however, should also check out these ongoing Father’s Day deals on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets.

iPhone 7— $260

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is a couple years old, but it’s still a great piece of hardware and you can find it for pretty cheap right now. Along with Apple’s signature build quality, the iPhone 7 packs an excellent 4K-capable camera, generous battery life, and a lovely 4.7-inch screen (no surprise here given Apple’s cutting-edge display technology). It’s even water-resistant – you can’t take it swimming, but it’ll survive an accidental splash or dunk.

This professionally recertified iPhone 7 comes unlocked for GSM carriers (including AT&T and T-Mobile, among others) and offers a boosted 128GB of internal storage. A 35% discount of $140 lets you grab one for just $260 on Amazon right now.

iPhone 8— $425

iPhone 8

In 2017 we saw some unique moves by Apple when the company released two new flagships, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone 8 was the standard flagship and followed a design philosophy similar to its predecessors, while the X was a more expensive “premium” phone. The internals of both devices are much alike, and when compared to the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 has some nice new touches like a smooth glass-plated back, a snappier A11 processor, an improved display, and better cameras.

The iPhone 8 also saw the much-needed addition of wireless charging (a feature that has been present on Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy line for a while now). The refurbished GSM-unlocked iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage can be yours for $390 ($160 off) from Amazon right now, or you can grab the 256GB variant for $425 and save $125.

iPhone X— $644

iPhone X

The iPhone X turned heads in 2017, being an all-new high-end addition to what is already a premium line of flagship phones. Released alongside the iPhone 8, the iPhone X shipped with a hefty $1,000 price tag, making it the most expensive Apple phone ever. It’s worth it: The iPhone X comes with an absolutely stunning OLED display, super-fast hardware, awesome cameras, and wireless charging, leaving very little to dislike about it – other than maybe that big sticker price. It’s a must-own for serious Apple fans, though, and would be a great gift for the type of dad or anyone else who’s currently rocking an Apple Watch.

Thankfully, you don’t have to dish out a grand for the iPhone X in 2019, but a brand-new one will still set you back $750-850 (depending on storage size) in today’s market. If you go the recertified route, however, then you can score an unlocked 256GB iPhone X for a much more reasonable $644 and enjoy a generous $206 discount just in time for Father’s Day.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone 8 cases and covers
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ecg lifestyle
Deals

Father’s Day Smartwatch sale: Garmin, Samsung Gear, and Apple Watch deals

Father's Day is around the corner, but there's still plenty of time to pick up a new smartwatch for Dad. We've scoured the web for the best deals on smartwatches, and have found a few from Apple, Garmin, and Samsung that we wanted to share.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Hands-on
Deals

Newegg Father’s Day deals: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10s get price cuts

Newegg is having a ton of deals on smartphones by Samsung. The online retailer has discounted a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S10. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Father’s Day Apple Sale: MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch discounts

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away, so now’s the time to start shopping for a present. Apple tech is always gift-worthy, and if your dad’s a gadget-loving techie, these Apple deals can make your Father’s Day shopping a bit…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 in hand
Deals

Walmart drops price cuts on Apple iPad and iPad Pro with Father’s Day deals

Need some help with your Father's Day shopping? We can help: There are a few deals on Apple iPads right now, from the latest 2018 iPad to the beefed-up iPad Pro, and we’ve smoked them out right here to save you some time and cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 1
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a sweet 32% discount on Amazon

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone? Thanks to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available at a more affordable price. Originally $1,000, a cool 34% discount brings the price down to $680.
Posted By Alan Francisco
amazon drops price on galaxy s9 plus samsung featured
Android

Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on Amazon at an awesome $150 discount

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Now's the right time, as Amazon has sliced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from $700 to $550. Key features include a stunning display, a fast processor, and a reimagined camera.
Posted By Erryc Sayo
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Cejudo vs. Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Deals

This Samsung Galaxy Watch Father’s Day deal drops a $50 price cut

If your Dad is a Samsung fan, we have a great idea for a Father's Day gift they're sure to love: the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch. We've also uncovered a great deal at Walmart, where for a limited time, you can snag the company's latest and…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Pick up the Dell XPS 13 at a discount in our best laptop deals for June 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus