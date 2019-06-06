Share

Buying refurbished is one of the surest ways to save big on brand-name tech, and Apple’s premium hardware – especially its popular iPhones – are just a few normally expensive items that can be had at big discounts if you’re not averse to recertified things. Apple deals are fleeting, too, so a professionally refurbished iPhone is a great choice for those who need a phone ASAP but keep missing out on seasonal sales.

If you’re looking to get your paws on one for yourself or for dad, you’re in luck: Amazon has a few nice Father’s Day discounts going right now on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, and we’ve rounded them up right here. Those who are specifically shopping for a gift for dad and want something shiny and new, however, should also check out these ongoing Father’s Day deals on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets.

iPhone 7 — $260

The iPhone 7 is a couple years old, but it’s still a great piece of hardware and you can find it for pretty cheap right now. Along with Apple’s signature build quality, the iPhone 7 packs an excellent 4K-capable camera, generous battery life, and a lovely 4.7-inch screen (no surprise here given Apple’s cutting-edge display technology). It’s even water-resistant – you can’t take it swimming, but it’ll survive an accidental splash or dunk.

This professionally recertified iPhone 7 comes unlocked for GSM carriers (including AT&T and T-Mobile, among others) and offers a boosted 128GB of internal storage. A 35% discount of $140 lets you grab one for just $260 on Amazon right now.

iPhone 8 — $425

In 2017 we saw some unique moves by Apple when the company released two new flagships, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone 8 was the standard flagship and followed a design philosophy similar to its predecessors, while the X was a more expensive “premium” phone. The internals of both devices are much alike, and when compared to the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 has some nice new touches like a smooth glass-plated back, a snappier A11 processor, an improved display, and better cameras.

The iPhone 8 also saw the much-needed addition of wireless charging (a feature that has been present on Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy line for a while now). The refurbished GSM-unlocked iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage can be yours for $390 ($160 off) from Amazon right now, or you can grab the 256GB variant for $425 and save $125.

iPhone X — $644

The iPhone X turned heads in 2017, being an all-new high-end addition to what is already a premium line of flagship phones. Released alongside the iPhone 8, the iPhone X shipped with a hefty $1,000 price tag, making it the most expensive Apple phone ever. It’s worth it: The iPhone X comes with an absolutely stunning OLED display, super-fast hardware, awesome cameras, and wireless charging, leaving very little to dislike about it – other than maybe that big sticker price. It’s a must-own for serious Apple fans, though, and would be a great gift for the type of dad or anyone else who’s currently rocking an Apple Watch.

Thankfully, you don’t have to dish out a grand for the iPhone X in 2019, but a brand-new one will still set you back $750-850 (depending on storage size) in today’s market. If you go the recertified route, however, then you can score an unlocked 256GB iPhone X for a much more reasonable $644 and enjoy a generous $206 discount just in time for Father’s Day.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.