Buying refurbished is one of the surest ways to save big on brand-name tech, and Apple’s premium hardware – especially its popular iPhones – are just a few normally expensive items that can be had at big discounts if you’re not averse to recertified things. Apple deals are fleeting, too, so a professionally refurbished iPhone is a great choice for those who need a phone ASAP but keep missing out on seasonal sales.
If you’re looking to get your paws on one for yourself or for dad, you’re in luck: Amazon has a few nice Father’s Day discounts going right now on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, and we’ve rounded them up right here. Those who are specifically shopping for a gift for dad and want something shiny and new, however, should also check out these ongoing Father’s Day deals on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets.
iPhone 7— $260
The iPhone 7 is a couple years old, but it’s still a great piece of hardware and you can find it for pretty cheap right now. Along with Apple’s signature build quality, the iPhone 7 packs an excellent 4K-capable camera, generous battery life, and a lovely 4.7-inch screen (no surprise here given Apple’s cutting-edge display technology). It’s even water-resistant – you can’t take it swimming, but it’ll survive an accidental splash or dunk.
This professionally recertified iPhone 7 comes unlocked for GSM carriers (including AT&T and T-Mobile, among others) and offers a boosted 128GB of internal storage. A 35% discount of $140 lets you grab one for just $260 on Amazon right now.
iPhone 8— $425
In 2017 we saw some unique moves by Apple when the company released two new flagships, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone 8 was the standard flagship and followed a design philosophy similar to its predecessors, while the X was a more expensive “premium” phone. The internals of both devices are much alike, and when compared to the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 has some nice new touches like a smooth glass-plated back, a snappier A11 processor, an improved display, and better cameras.
The iPhone 8 also saw the much-needed addition of wireless charging (a feature that has been present on Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy line for a while now). The refurbished GSM-unlocked iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage can be yours for $390 ($160 off) from Amazon right now, or you can grab the 256GB variant for $425 and save $125.
iPhone X— $644
The iPhone X turned heads in 2017, being an all-new high-end addition to what is already a premium line of flagship phones. Released alongside the iPhone 8, the iPhone X shipped with a hefty $1,000 price tag, making it the most expensive Apple phone ever. It’s worth it: The iPhone X comes with an absolutely stunning OLED display, super-fast hardware, awesome cameras, and wireless charging, leaving very little to dislike about it – other than maybe that big sticker price. It’s a must-own for serious Apple fans, though, and would be a great gift for the type of dad or anyone else who’s currently rocking an Apple Watch.
Thankfully, you don’t have to dish out a grand for the iPhone X in 2019, but a brand-new one will still set you back $750-850 (depending on storage size) in today’s market. If you go the recertified route, however, then you can score an unlocked 256GB iPhone X for a much more reasonable $644 and enjoy a generous $206 discount just in time for Father’s Day.
Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on Amazon at an awesome $150 discount
- It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
- Amazon zaps prices on Anker iPhone wireless chargers, USB, and portable chargers
- The 15 best iPhone docks for your desk or bedside table
- Amazon drops prices on Ring’s Smart Lighting with bundle saving you up to 30%