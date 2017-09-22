For a limited time, score a professionally recertified MacBook Pro for just $500

There is no denying that new Apple hardware can cause sticker shock for many. There’s also no denying that these products remain popular for a variety of reasons: They’re well-made, intuitively designed, have great software, and they simply work well. You don’t have to shell out a small fortune to enjoy Apple stuff if you’re deal-savvy, however, and buying professionally refurbished tech is easily the best way to score deep discounts on big-ticket items like laptops.

For a very short time, NeweggFlash is offering a deal on recertified MacBook Pro notebooks, so if you’ve been eyeballing an Apple laptop, now is your chance. Three different models are available, and they all feature a 13.3-inch HD display with a widescreen resolution of 1,280 x 800, 4GB of RAM, and Apple’s classic brushed aluminum finish that is as durable as it is attractive (not to mention fingerprint-resistant).

Although these are slightly older models, the laptops still boast great specs for work and general use including Intel i5 dual-core CPUs that deliver between 2.4 and 2.5GHz of juice, which, along with the 4GB of RAM, provide plenty of power for daily tasks like streaming, photo and video editing, and light gaming. All three machines also come with Mac OS X 10, Apple’s sleek and intuitive operating system.

As far as internal storage, you can choose between a 500GB rotary hard drive or a 120GB solid state drive depending on whether or not you need more space for your files and software or prefer the snappier speeds of the SSD. Each laptop has a built-in FaceTime HD webcam as well.

Newegg has the refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro available for as little as $500 with free shipping, giving you up to a 62 percent discount of $799 off of its normal sticker price of $1,299. This is a limited-time flash sale, so this deal is only available through Saturday, September 23, or while supplies last. Unlike some other used items, these MacBooks are professionally inspected, cleaned, tested, and recertified, and all are fully covered by a 90-day warranty.

NeweggFlash

Looking for more great deals on computers, Apple gadgets, and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.