REI 4th of July sale slashes prices on tents, sleeping bags, and hammocks

Ed Oswald
By
REI-store

Outdoor retailer REI is offering big discounts on a wide variety of outdoor gear now through July 4, with savings of up to 50% on dozens, if not hundreds, of items. All kinds of gear is on sale — including clothing, tools, tents and more — from popular brands like Teva, Patagonia, and The North Face. this is one of the best 4th of July sales going on right now.

There is a huge amount on sale, so we’ve spent a little bit of time looking through the deals to find the best bargains on the site. Here are some of our favorite deals we’ve spotted — and there’s many more than what we have space to list, so be sure to surf around and see what’s available. Act fast though: Supply is limited, and once its gone, it’s gone. Though you’ll likely have another chance to save during Prime Day 2019.

REI Co-op Passage 3 Tent

rei 4th of july sale co op passage 3 tent
REI’s Passage 3 Tent has enough space inside to comfortably fit three people, or two people with a lot of extra space for all your gear. The Passage 3 also features a covered vestibule, which provides additional covered storage space for even more gear or whatever you’d like to keep out of the elements. It also gives additional protection from the weather for the occupants inside.

The interior is rectangular to optimize space, with adjustable ceiling vents to promote better air circulation and pockets, hang loops, and a gear loft to get all your stuff out of the way of your living space. While the tent has a floor space of 72-by-88 inches, it takes up just an eighth of that space when packed up, making it easy to carry. Normally $199, the Passage 3 is marked down to $139 during the sale.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest – Men’s

rei 4th of july sale north face 1996 retro vest

Gear from The North Face ca be pretty expensive normally, and sales aren’t that frequent. However, REI’s deal on the 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest is a good one, especially if you appreciate its mid-90s design aesthetic. With 700-fill-power goose down, you are going to be very warm in this vest, which has a stowable hood that provides additional protection from the elements should you need it. Another great feature? The entire jacket folds into one of its own pockets so you can store it away in a bag until you need it.

Normally $179, the black version of this jacket is marked down to $125. If you like red or gold, those color options are even cheaper at $89 each, but sizes and quantities are much more limited.

Mountain Summit Gear 300 Lumen Headlamp

rei 4th of july sale mountain summit gear headlamp

If you’re a hiker or explorer, a headlamp is always a good buy. REI’s 4th of July sale includes a great deal on a headlamp from Mountain Summit Gear that brings a $50 headlamp down to just $20. A twist-and-pull telescoping beam allows you to switch from a spotlight to a floodlight depending on your needs, and with 300 lumens, this headlamp can light up what’s ahead of you up to 265 meters. That’s much better than any of those cheap camping headlamps you might find at Walmart.

NEMO Disco 30 Men’s Sleeping Bag

rei 4th of july sale nemo disco 30 mens sleeping bag

Any serious camping enthusiast knows that a high-quality sleeping bag is vital to a comfortable camping trip. Despite its funny name, the Nemo Disco 30 sleeping bag is a serious sleeping bag that will keep you warm in just about any situation. With a 30-degree temperature rating, you’ll stay warm even on the coldest nights, and its spoon shape provides generous space at the elbows and knees for comfortable side sleeping.

Too warm? Just open up the gills for added ventilation. A zippered stash pocket keeps your phone or other essentials warm and within reach, and you can stuff a jacket or extra clothes into the integrated pillow pocket to create a handy pillow. Normally $260, the Disco 30 is marked down to $195 during the sale.

REI Co-op Quarter Dome Air Hammock

rei 4th of july sale co op quarter dome air hammock
Want a different type of camping experience? You might want to consider a hammock instead. The Quarter Dome Air Hammock includes two permanently attached poles on either end to give your interior space more stability, as well as a mesh top to keep all the bugs out. Don’t want mesh and want to sleep out in nature? Just flip the hammock over.

Normally $200, you can grab it for just $140 during the sale.

Want more great 4th of July sale deals? Be sure to check out our continuously updated list of the best holiday deals. And as always, our curated deals page is the place to check for new deals every day all year long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

