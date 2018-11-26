Digital Trends
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a test of stamina for shoppers these days. With pre-Black Friday discounts offered in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, followed by blockbuster deals on the big day itself, it can be easy to let Cyber Monday pass you by. But that doesn’t mean you should, as the last day of the month’s insane deals often sees unrivaled discounts of the season.

So is the case with REI’s Cyber Monday sale. The popular outdoor recreation co-op is known for hosting great holiday sales, and this week is no different. The range of brands offering incredible discounts on Monday is extensive. We’re looking at deals up to 50 percent off regular prices from UCO, Suunto, Black Diamond, Saxx, ExOfficio, Hydro Flask, Thule, Salomon, Marmot, La Sportiva, Co-op Cycles, Big Agnes, Gregory, Pacsafe, Timbuk2, Fitbit, Garmin, Icebreaker, Pearl Izumi — the list goes on. And on. And on. Just be mindful that quantities are limited and selection varies by location.

You’re going to want to take a deep dive into the categories on their site, but if you only have a few minutes, check out our short list of the best deals from top brands below.

Burton

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off burton

Image by Burton

The deals from Burton on REI this Monday will outfit you from head to toe, all at 20 percent off. The company’s gear is inspired by snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle, meaning it will stand up in cold temperatures whether you’re walking to work or carving the slopes. Take a look at a few of their best offerings below:

See All Deals

Columbia

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off columbia

Image by Columbia

Columbia is offering a host of deals on men’s and women’s outerwear, as well as a few deals on lifestyle footwear. These jackets will last you for years, and are stylish enough to double as your everyday winter coat, making them an easy investment. Usually big ticket items, Columbia’s coats are on sale for 25 percent off at REI. Here are a few of our favorite jackets you can snap up this Monday.

See All Deals

Gregory

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off gregory

Image by Gregory

Gregory makes top of the line packs and overnight bags, with colors and styles to match anyone’s tastes. This retailer is offering mega deals up to 40 percent off this Cyber Monday. You’ll want to consider the size, fit, capacity and features when choosing the right pack; REI recommends the 30L-50L bag for overnight campers, while multi-day hikers may want to opt for the 50L-70L bags. Whichever category you fit, you’ll find our top picks here:

See All Deals

The North Face

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off north face

Image by The North Face

A pioneer in the outdoor activewear space for 50 years, The North Face is known for creating durable, stylish clothing for hikers, campers and adventurers. The North Face has deals for all members of the family on Cyber Monday, mostly on jacket and pants. If you’re interested in expanding your athleisure wardrobe, you should definitely consider the following products:

See All Deals

Osprey

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off osprey

Image by Osprey

If you’re thinking about traveling during 2019, let these deals push you over the edge. This Monday, find daypacks and overnight bags from Osprey in all sizes, and up to a whopping 50 percent off! The warranty on these bad boys is especially good — the company will repair any damage or defect for any reason, free of charge. Here are five of the best packs on special:

See All Deals

REI Co-op

rei cyber monday sale 50 percent off

Image by REI Co-op

As usual, the best deals this Cyber Monday come from REI Co-op itself. The company is able to offer many of its best products for up to 50 percent off, which is amazing news for co-op members who’ve been waiting to outfit themselves with jackets, tent, packs and more. The list of products on sale is considerable, but you’d be remiss if you skipped out on the following:

See All Deals

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our best Cyber Monday deals page.

