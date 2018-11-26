Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a test of stamina for shoppers these days. With pre-Black Friday discounts offered in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, followed by blockbuster deals on the big day itself, it can be easy to let Cyber Monday pass you by. But that doesn’t mean you should, as the last day of the month’s insane deals often sees unrivaled discounts of the season.
So is the case with REI’s Cyber Monday sale. The popular outdoor recreation co-op is known for hosting great holiday sales, and this week is no different. The range of brands offering incredible discounts on Monday is extensive. We’re looking at deals up to 50 percent off regular prices from UCO, Suunto, Black Diamond, Saxx, ExOfficio, Hydro Flask, Thule, Salomon, Marmot, La Sportiva, Co-op Cycles, Big Agnes, Gregory, Pacsafe, Timbuk2, Fitbit, Garmin, Icebreaker, Pearl Izumi — the list goes on. And on. And on. Just be mindful that quantities are limited and selection varies by location.
You’re going to want to take a deep dive into the categories on their site, but if you only have a few minutes, check out our short list of the best deals from top brands below.
Burton
Image by Burton
The deals from Burton on REI this Monday will outfit you from head to toe, all at 20 percent off. The company’s gear is inspired by snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle, meaning it will stand up in cold temperatures whether you’re walking to work or carving the slopes. Take a look at a few of their best offerings below:
- $52 off Women’s Prowess Jacket
- $48 off Men’s Dunmore Jacket
- $38 off Men’s Wolfeboro Pant
- $20 off Men’s Ak Gore-Tex Clutch Glove
- $12 off Men’s Oak Pullover Hoodie
Columbia
Image by Columbia
Columbia is offering a host of deals on men’s and women’s outerwear, as well as a few deals on lifestyle footwear. These jackets will last you for years, and are stylish enough to double as your everyday winter coat, making them an easy investment. Usually big ticket items, Columbia’s coats are on sale for 25 percent off at REI. Here are a few of our favorite jackets you can snap up this Monday.
- $50 off Men’s Bugaboo II IC Jacket Tall
- $55 off Men’s Whirlibird III IC Jacket
- $52 off Men’s Alpine Action Jacket
- $55 off Women’s Alpine Alliance II IC Jacket
- $57 off Women’s Lay D Down II Jacket
Gregory
Image by Gregory
Gregory makes top of the line packs and overnight bags, with colors and styles to match anyone’s tastes. This retailer is offering mega deals up to 40 percent off this Cyber Monday. You’ll want to consider the size, fit, capacity and features when choosing the right pack; REI recommends the 30L-50L bag for overnight campers, while multi-day hikers may want to opt for the 50L-70L bags. Whichever category you fit, you’ll find our top picks here:
- $71 off Men’s Zulu 40
- $80 off Zulu 55
- $92 off Men’s Zulu 65
- $71 off Women’s Jade 38
- $92 off Women’s Jade 63
The North Face
Image by The North Face
A pioneer in the outdoor activewear space for 50 years, The North Face is known for creating durable, stylish clothing for hikers, campers and adventurers. The North Face has deals for all members of the family on Cyber Monday, mostly on jacket and pants. If you’re interested in expanding your athleisure wardrobe, you should definitely consider the following products:
- $37 off Men’s Apex Bionic 2 Jacket
- $50 off Men’s ThermoBall Jacket
- $19 off Men’s Relaxed Motion Pant
- $37 off Women’s Indi Hooded Parka
- $18 off Women’s Aphrodite 2.0 Pant
Osprey
Image by Osprey
If you’re thinking about traveling during 2019, let these deals push you over the edge. This Monday, find daypacks and overnight bags from Osprey in all sizes, and up to a whopping 50 percent off! The warranty on these bad boys is especially good — the company will repair any damage or defect for any reason, free of charge. Here are five of the best packs on special:
- $90 off Kestrel 48 Pack
- $80 off Women’s Kyte 36
- $66 off Men’s Manta AG 28 Hydration Pack
- $ off Women’s Mira AG 26
- $70 off Men’s Manta AG 36 Hydration Pack
REI Co-op
Image by REI Co-op
As usual, the best deals this Cyber Monday come from REI Co-op itself. The company is able to offer many of its best products for up to 50 percent off, which is amazing news for co-op members who’ve been waiting to outfit themselves with jackets, tent, packs and more. The list of products on sale is considerable, but you’d be remiss if you skipped out on the following:
- $100 off Half Dome 2 plus
- $60 off Passage 2 Tent
- $51 off Camp Wrap
- $101 off StormHenge Jacket
- $101 off Drypoint Gtx Jacket
Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our best Cyber Monday deals page.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- REI’s Cyber Monday one-day sale includes discounts up to 50 percent off
- REI’s annual gear sale brings you 30 percent off top outdoor brands
- The best rain jackets for fall, winter, and beyond (updated for 2018)
- Chrome Industries Labor Day sale: Save big on clothes, shoes, bags, and more
- The best rain jackets for fall, winter, and beyond (updated for 2018)