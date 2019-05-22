Digital Trends
REI cuts prices on Garmin Fenix 5 and Suunto 3 fitness smartwatches

Jacob Kienlen
By

The REI Anniversary sale is in full swing, and with it, a ton of great discounts on outdoor gear. Backpacks, jackets, boots, tents, and just about anything else you need this summer is probably cheaper now than it will be after the Memorial Day sales come to an end. This goes for fitness electronics as well, of course. REI is currently dropping prices on Garmin Fenix and Suunto smartwatches before that warm weather hits. With fitness tracking, GPS, and smartphone connectivity, a solid wearable is one of the best companions outdoorsmen could wish for.

While many folks choose to go with the Fitbit or Apple Watch when choosing a fitness smartwatch, those aren’t always the best fit for everyone. So if you’re looking for something solid, and a little bit off the beaten path, these watches are right up your alley.

Garmin Fenix 5 — $150 off

garmin forerunner 935 fenix 5 1

This rugged fitness smartwatch checks almost all of the boxes for techies and watch lovers alike, right down to its classic round stainless steel case. In terms of specs, the Bluetooth-connected Fenix 5 is all modern, packing a nice variety of health and activity tracking capabilities including heart rate monitoring, GPS, step and calorie counting, sleep quality readings, and more. It even comes loaded with automatic tracking profiles for a variety of different exercises and sports, including swimming and running.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is usually frightningly expensive: Normally $500, the REI Anniversary Sale gives you a massive $150 discount, meaning you can grab this beefy fitness smartwatch for just $350 right now. The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire Edition, which packs all of the same great features as the standard Fenix 5 plus a sapphire crystal and additional Wi-Fi connectivity, is also on sale for a $150 discount which brings it down to $450.

Fenix 5:

Fenix 5 Sapphire:

Suunto 3 Fitness Watch — $69 off

Suunto 3 Fitness Black Review
Tomas Patlan/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for the nicest outdoor watches that REI has to offer, the Garmin Fenix brand is definitely the way to go. However, if you don’t feel like dropping $350 or more on a new watch, the Suunto 3 is great option We actually liked it enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review. With a price tag of just $160 right now, it’s a good time to pick one up.

The Suunto 3 comes with activity tracking that monitors steps, calories burned, sleep, stress levels, and recovery needs. It can take you through a 7-day training plan designed specifically for you to help you reach your goals. With 5 days of battery life and water resistance, you can wear it pretty much anywhere you go — it does work as a normal watch after all.

Looking for more Memorial Day savings? We’ve found Dell deals, HP price cuts, and Samsung TV deals to get you started.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

