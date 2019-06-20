REI slashes prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch performer bundles

Share

Garmin is one of the biggest makers of high-quality activity trackers and fitness-focused smartwatches (really rivaled only by Fitbit and the Apple Watch in this growing market), and if you haven’t jumped into the world of wearables yet, this is a great place to start. One of its flagship models, the Garmin Fenix 5, is a particularly good pick for serious adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, and this Performer Bundle from REI is on sale right now at a $171 discount. This is the kind of smartwatch deal you’d expect to see on Prime Day 2019.

The Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle includes both the Fenix 5 fitness smartwatch as well as the HRM-Tri heart rate monitor chest strap. The Fenix 5 is among the premium models in Garmin’s activity tracker lineup, and its full-featured design puts it head and shoulders above simple wrist band trackers: Its multi-sport functionality can automatically detect and start tracking multiple workouts to analyze metrics like VO2 max, distance, calories burned, and more. It also monitors sleep quality if you wear it at night and provides personalized recommendations based on your health, goals, and performance.

The Garmin Fenix 5 has a built-in heart rate monitor, and these wrist-based devices are good enough for quick pulse readouts during workouts and general tracking throughout the day (that is, when you’re not being especially active). They’re not as accurate as chest straps, though, and so the HRM-Tri heart rate monitor included in the Fenix 5 Performer Bundle is tailor-made for athletes who need the most accurate activity metrics that modern technology can provide.

More specifically, the HRM-Tri monitor (in conjunction with the Fenix 5) can log more than just your heart rate: It also tracks vertical oscillation, ground contact time, balance, and stress levels, and the Fenix 5 further adds to that with its Advanced Running Dynamics feature that tracks things like cadence and stride length. The watch also packs a GPS tracker and 3-axis compass for real-time navigation when you’re on the move. The case is waterproof at depths of up to 100 meters, too, so it’s great for swimming and water sports.

The Garmin Fenix 5 by itself retails for around $500, and the Performer Bundle would normally set you back $570. A nice $171 discount brings this package down to just $399 from REI right now, though, which is cheaper than you’d usually find the Fenix 5 for and effectively giving you the HRM-Tri chest strap for free.

