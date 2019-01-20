Share

The best part of any GoPro is the features that come with it. This standard white Hero7 may not come with 4K capabilities, but if you’re okay with 1080p, it’s still a really awesome action cam in its own right. With waterproofing, an intuitive touch screen, Full HD videos, and 10mp photos, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re worried about shaky footage coming out the other side, this GoPro comes with video stabilization for recording smooth and steady video no matter what you’re doing. It can also zoom up to 3 times and offers 60 fps, so even without the 4K videos, it can still produce gorgeous footage of the action.

Normally priced at $200, a $20 discount from REI drops the price to just $179 for a limited time.

Though the Hero7 Silver is a little bit more expensive than the GoPro Hero7 White, what you get for that extra price is completely worth it. Instead of just 1080p resolution, you can enjoy crisp 4K video that looks almost as real as the moment itself. Though, this model also comes with that 60 fps frame rate to help you capture movement without missing a beat. You can also shoot time-lapse videos to turn those longer events into shorter, more shareable moments. With voice control, you can take pictures and record videos completely hands-free.

Normally priced at $300, a nice $50 discount from REI drops the price to a more manageable $250.

