Digital Trends
Deals

REI drops prices on the GoPro Hero 7 action camera by $50

Jacob Kienlen
By
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot

With photography and video becoming so prevalent in our everyday life, action cameras have become a great way to capture some of the coolest moments along the way. Whether you’re biking, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, skydiving, or just doing some sweet tricks, you’re probably going to need more than just a smartphone or digital camera to record the action. GoPros have been around for years, and they are still one of the best action cams on the market — though they are usually quite expensive without a discount. With image stabilization, waterproof housing, and high-resolution picture, they are a great way to record video people will actually want to watch.

We’ve rounded up the very best deals we could find on the GoPro Hero 7 during the REI January clearance sale, but if you’re looking for budget action cams, we’ve found those too.

GOPRO HERO7 WHITE ACTION CAMERA — $179

The best part of any GoPro is the features that come with it. This standard white Hero7 may not come with 4K capabilities, but if you’re okay with 1080p, it’s still a really awesome action cam in its own right. With waterproofing, an intuitive touch screen, Full HD videos, and 10mp photos, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re worried about shaky footage coming out the other side, this GoPro comes with video stabilization for recording smooth and steady video no matter what you’re doing. It can also zoom up to 3 times and offers 60 fps, so even without the 4K videos, it can still produce gorgeous footage of the action.

Normally priced at $200, a $20 discount from REI drops the price to just $179 for a limited time.

Buy Now

GOPRO HERO7 SILVER 4K ACTION CAMERA — $249

Though the Hero7 Silver is a little bit more expensive than the GoPro Hero7 White, what you get for that extra price is completely worth it. Instead of just 1080p resolution, you can enjoy crisp 4K video that looks almost as real as the moment itself. Though, this model also comes with that 60 fps frame rate to help you capture movement without missing a beat. You can also shoot time-lapse videos to turn those longer events into shorter, more shareable moments. With voice control, you can take pictures and record videos completely hands-free.

Normally priced at $300, a nice $50 discount from REI drops the price to a more manageable $250.

Buy Now

Looking for the best tech deals? Find everything you need from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Google Maps will now help drivers stay within speed limits, avoid speed traps
lg oled tv super bowl deals discount
Movies & TV

You can get a screaming deal on LG OLED TVs just in time for the Super Bowl

LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED TV models just in time for the Super Bowl, letting discerning viewers watch their favorite athletes with higher picture quality than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
tidying up with netflixs marie kondo save on closetmaid essentials at wayfair wayfair3
Deals

Tidying up with Netflix’s Marie Kondo? Save on ClosetMaid essentials at Wayfair

Netflix recently premiered Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, a show about decluttering and organizing. If you want to try to live by her philosophy in 2019, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off on ClosetMaid's organization essentials.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Roomba robot vacuums by up to $150

Amazon is offering discounts on iRobot Roombas and other robot vacuums to help you get a leg-up on those chores. We've rounded up the best deals available now and put them all in one place.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart home gym fitness machine deal golds xrs 50
Deals

Start your home gym and save over $200 with this fitness machine

January is the trial month of sticking to your fitness goals and a home gym can help. If 2019 is the year you start investing in your health goals Walmart is discounting this professional workout machine so you can exercise from the comfort…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- with most…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best headphones bose qc35
Deals

Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are more than $80 off for a limited time

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II is one of our favorite wireless headphones. Its noise-canceling and Bluetooth capabilities make it an excellent pair of over-ear headphones. If you've been wanting the high-quality headphones, it is now…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iphone xs
Mobile

Verizon’s deal could get you a free iPhone XR — but there’s some fine print

Verizon launched a new deal for its smartphones aimed at encouraging customers to open a new line. If you're willing and you want two new phones, you could get a free Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XR, or Pixel 3.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Baro
Deals

REI slashes prices on Suunto, Garmin, and Fitbit Versa smartwatches

Though fitness trackers and smartwatches can get pretty pricey, REI is offering some sweet discounts on top brands. Right now, you can get a new smartwatch from Fitbit, Suunto, and Garmin for up to 35 percent off its normal price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sonos Beam sound bar deal
Deals

Need a smart speaker? Amazon knocks $50 off Sonos Beam soundbar with Alexa

If you're looking to add some oomph to your home audio setup, then through February 3, the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam is on sale for $50 off, bringing this excellent smart sound bar down to just $349 on Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
rei winter clearance sale on northface and columbia
Deals

REI drops prices on North Face and Columbia during its winter sale

Looking to shop top brands like North Face, Columbia, and more? REI is offering up to 50 percent off during a winter sale so you can save big on new jackets and hoodies. This deal will last until January 22, so take advantage on this huge…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? The best iPad deals for January 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
4K TV deals Sony 65-inch
Deals

Here’s a look at the hottest 4K TV deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll