September will soon be upon us and the summer is slowly drawing to a close. For students and parents, that means getting ready for a new school year, but for deal hounds, that means Labor Day and back-to-school sales that offer shoppers what might be the last big chance to score some nice deals before Black Friday. REI is running a huge Labor Day promotion of its own through September 2, marking down all sorts of cool gadgets like fitness trackers from some of our favorite brands.

Among these are solid price cuts on some of our favorite smartwatches from Garmin, Suunto, and Fitbit (the “big three” in the world of health-focused wearables) with discounts that can save you as much as $150. So whether you’re in the market for a full-featured fitness wearable that can do double duty as your everyday smartwatch or you just want a no-nonsense activity tracking band to take your health regimen to the next level, read on. Your new workout companion is waiting for you right here:

Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker

Garmin’s lineup of fitness trackers ranges from simple wrist bands to full-featured smartwatches, but no-frills tracking wearables like the Vivosmart 4 are still some of the best the brand has to offer if you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the high-end models. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is slim, comfortable, and affordable, and although it lacks add-ons like GPS, it still tracks all the metrics you need a fitness wearable to track (including heart rate, sleep quality, energy levels, and more).

The Vivosmart 4 also has built-in tracking programs for certain activities like walking, running, lifting, swimming, and yoga, among others, and it features a Pulse Ox sensor that monitors blood oxygen saturation levels throughout the day. Normally $130, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 can be yours for $100 during the REI Labor Day Sale.

Garmin Vivomove HR fitness smartwatch

From its simulated analog touchscreen dial to its round metal case, the Garmin Vivomove HR proves that even smartwatches designed around fitness tracking can still boast timeless wristwatch aesthetics. Don’t let appearances fool you, though; the Vivomove does fitness right. It tracks calories burned, distance traveled, steps taken, sleep quality, heart rate, and stress levels, and can sync with your phone to deliver text messages and other notifications right to your wrist.

The Garmin Vivomove HR is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a durable, water-resistant fitness tracker that doubles as a great-looking all-day hybrid smartwatch. A $30 Labor Day discount knocks this one down to $170 on REI through September 2.

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker

Fitbit is a name that is rivaled only by Garmin for dominance in the fitness wearable market, and one that’s almost synonymous with “activity tracker.” This company has continued to keep its lineup fresh over the years, and the Fitbit Inspire HR is one of its latest entries. Like the Vivosmart, the Inspire is a relatively simple wrist band-style tracker, but it still packs a nice suite of functions including a heart rate monitor, automatic workout detection for more than 15 common activities, sleep tracking, and it even has a touchscreen (something many similar models lack).

It lacks GPS — which is not something you’re likely to find on any of these wrist bands — but it can “piggyback” on your phone’s GPS for precise distance and location tracking. At $80 after a $20 discount for REI’s Labor Day sale, the Fitbit Inspire HR might be the perfect budget-friendly wearable for casual athletes (it’s certainly one of the cheapest).

Suunto 9 GPS fitness smartwatch

For serious athletes who need a full-featured fitness smartwatch, the Suunto 9 is a very tough act to beat. This wearable packs a full suite of functions from simple distance tracking to all-day heart rate monitoring, and on top of that, you’ve got support for more than 80 exercise activities as well as a built-in GPS. The full-color touchscreen gives you a real-time readout of your data and progress, letting you view graphs and lap tables right on the watchface.

Design touches like sapphire crystal glass, a stainless steel bezel, and 100-meter water resistance remind you why Suunto remains one of the most favored names among athletes, outdoorsmen, and professionals. A nice $151 Labor Day discount cuts the Suunto 9 GPS smartwatch down to $349 on REI right now.

