Digital Trends
Deals

REI kicks off its massive Labor Day sale with offers of up to 50 percent off

Digital Trends Staff
By

Though Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, there’s still plenty of time left in the year for outdoor adventures. The REI Labor Day Sale is a perfect opportunity to add or upgrade gear for hiking, camping, and — before you know it — skiing. Do you have everything you need to take full advantage of what the great outdoors has to offer? 

Tents, roof racks, jackets, backpacks, hiking shoes, and outdoor cooking supplies — these are just a few types of products available from REI for a discounted price. Shop now through September 3 to save up to 40 percent on trusted outdoor brands like Arc’teryx, Thule, Coleman, and many more. Looking for a real steal? REI is offering an extra 20 percent off on a single outlet item when you use code EXTRA20.

Peak deals

#OptOutside
Photo credit: Tay Zercher (@TayzerTravels) courtesy of REI

Save even more — up to 50 percent off — on peak deals. These are some of the best available items on sale, but inventory is limited.  It may be worth checking the peak deals daily to see if items have been added to the selection. If you see something that will enhance your outdoor experience, act fast because these deals definitely will not last.

Shop Peak Deals

5 sale items you don’t want to miss

WIth thousands of items available during the Labor Day Sale, we know it can be overwhelming trying to find the right deals at the right price for you. That’s why we put together this short list of five items on sale at unbelievable prices.

GHOST Kato 7 27.5/29 Bike – 2018

rei labor day sale ghost

REI is discounting some of the top bike brands — up to 30 percent off selected models from Cannondale, Diamondback and Ghost. This Ghost Kato 7, normally $1,499, is on sale for just under $1,050. The aluminum-frame, 22-gear bicycle is a high-quality mountain biking option. It offers durable components and its RockShox FS 30 Silver front shock delivers 100mm of travel to suck up the bumps.

See it

REI Co-op Camp Dome 4 Tent

rei labor day sale tent

It’s no surprise that REI is offering steep discounts on its own brand, REI Co-op. That’s where you’ll snag high-quality items for great value. This tent is on sale for 30-percent off, reducing the price to $139. It weighs less than 9 lbs., has two doors allowing air-flow for ventilation, and fits up to four campers.

See it

Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket – Men’s

rei labor day sale jacket

REI has a special Arc’teryx promotion: Get 30 percent off any one full price Arc’teryx item. The Canadian brand is best known for its high-performance jackets, so why not use this discount opportunity to get your hands on one of its higher-end offerings. The Beta AR Jacket is equipped with 3-layer Gore-TEX Pro, which allows it to be rugged and waterproof while remaining lightweight. The jacket is designed to handle extremely cold temperature , but also boasts necessary ventilation for warmer days. Priced at $575, you can get it for just over $400.

See it

Coleman Triton InstaStart 2-Burner Stove

rei labor day sale coleman

We all know the best part of camping is eating, right? But if you’re not a trained Boy Scout, then making a fire to cook your meals might be a little too far out of your comfort zone (especially if you’re hungry). That’s where the Coleman Triton InstaStart stove comes in to save the day. Large enough for 10- and 12-inch pots at the same time, and equipped with wind-block shields, this propane stove is all you need for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in between. Thanks to a 25 percent discount, this two-burner stove is only $71. If you’re looking for something a little more compact, however, the Jetboil Flash Cooking System is on sale for $75.

See it

Thule Force L Roof Box

rei labor day sale thule

What do just about all outdoor adventures have in common? Aside from allowing you to become one with nature and free yourself from the stress of a bustling urban lifestyle, they all require a lot of space in your car for bulky gear. But not everyone has a gas-guzzling extended SUV. That’s where roof racks swoop in and save the day. During REI’s Labor Day Sale, roof racks, boxes, and accessories from Yakima and Thule are 20-percent off. This Thule Force L Roof Box is 16 cubic feet and long enough to fit your skis or snowboards. It was designed with fuel economy in mind, and to allow for clearing low bridges in sleek style.

See it

Other great REI Co-op items on sale include:

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

18 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
prime day 2018 apple macbook 12 inch focus feature
Deals

Best Buy drops the price of MacBooks for its anniversary sale

It's not every day you see a MacBook sale like this, so you'll definitely want to consider these savings -- especially if you're a student. Students can save an additional $150 just by signing up for Best Buy student deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Walmart back to college sale
Deals

Walmart Back to College sale: Save big on computers, TVs, tablets, and more

Walmart's Back to College sale is your chance to score big discounts on name-brand electronics, so whether you're getting ahead of the new school year or just doing some shopping, we've picked out the best deals that can save you hundreds…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Deals

Stay safe on the web and save up to $70 with McAfee Total Protection

If you don't have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you're basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to do some cyber burgling. Protect yourself for a year with McAfee Total Protection for just $30.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Arcade1Up arcade cabinets
Deals

Relive the glory days of arcade games with hot deals on Arcade1Up cabinets

Looking for a way to enjoy classic arcade games the right way? The new Arcade1Up machines have you covered. They're surprisingly affordable, too, with an MSRP of $400, but if you pre-order now, you can score one for only $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton
Deals

Check out our list of the best iPhone deals for August 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best usb laptop backpack deal
Deals

Save $40 on a laptop backpack that has its own USB charging port

Is there anything more convenient than being able to charge your phone with your backpack? This laptop bag has a USB port that lets you do just that. With a $40 discount, you can get it for just $30 on Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

GTX 1080 graphics card prices plunge following Nvidia’s RTX announcement

Unless you need the new ray tracing capabilities of the new Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU -- a feature that will only be available on a limited number of games to start -- you can score a great deal on the GTX 1080 series graphics card.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
anker nebula smart mini projector deal portable
Deals

This pint-sized portable projector has been deeply discounted on Amazon

Giant televisions are great, but they have one major flaw -- they aren't portable. The Nebula Capsule smart mini projector is 100 inches of screen that will conveniently fit in your pocket, and it's $83 off with this exclusive promo code.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lenovo explorer vr headset deal feature 01 v2
Deals

This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where VR comes in. You can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
anker soundcore noise cancelling headphones deal 61962680 3fbd 4ca5 8ef3 798b0100dbd5 cr0 0 1940 600 pt0 sx970
Deals

Grab a pair of Anker noise-canceling headphones for just $80

With brands like Bose, Beats by Dre, and Sennheiser leading the market, finding a decent pair of headphones you can actually afford can be quite difficult. The Anker Soundcore wireless headphones are a great option and are currently being…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Check out the best iPad deals for August 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll