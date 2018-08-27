REI kicks off its massive Labor Day sale with offers of up to 50 percent off

Share

Though Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, there’s still plenty of time left in the year for outdoor adventures. The REI Labor Day Sale is a perfect opportunity to add or upgrade gear for hiking, camping, and — before you know it — skiing. Do you have everything you need to take full advantage of what the great outdoors has to offer?

Tents, roof racks, jackets, backpacks, hiking shoes, and outdoor cooking supplies — these are just a few types of products available from REI for a discounted price. Shop now through September 3 to save up to 40 percent on trusted outdoor brands like Arc’teryx, Thule, Coleman, and many more. Looking for a real steal? REI is offering an extra 20 percent off on a single outlet item when you use code EXTRA20.

Save even more — up to 50 percent off — on peak deals. These are some of the best available items on sale, but inventory is limited. It may be worth checking the peak deals daily to see if items have been added to the selection. If you see something that will enhance your outdoor experience, act fast because these deals definitely will not last.

Shop Peak Deals

5 sale items you don’t want to miss

WIth thousands of items available during the Labor Day Sale, we know it can be overwhelming trying to find the right deals at the right price for you. That’s why we put together this short list of five items on sale at unbelievable prices.

REI is discounting some of the top bike brands — up to 30 percent off selected models from Cannondale, Diamondback and Ghost. This Ghost Kato 7, normally $1,499, is on sale for just under $1,050. The aluminum-frame, 22-gear bicycle is a high-quality mountain biking option. It offers durable components and its RockShox FS 30 Silver front shock delivers 100mm of travel to suck up the bumps.

See it

It’s no surprise that REI is offering steep discounts on its own brand, REI Co-op. That’s where you’ll snag high-quality items for great value. This tent is on sale for 30-percent off, reducing the price to $139. It weighs less than 9 lbs., has two doors allowing air-flow for ventilation, and fits up to four campers.

See it

REI has a special Arc’teryx promotion: Get 30 percent off any one full price Arc’teryx item. The Canadian brand is best known for its high-performance jackets, so why not use this discount opportunity to get your hands on one of its higher-end offerings. The Beta AR Jacket is equipped with 3-layer Gore-TEX Pro, which allows it to be rugged and waterproof while remaining lightweight. The jacket is designed to handle extremely cold temperature , but also boasts necessary ventilation for warmer days. Priced at $575, you can get it for just over $400.

See it

We all know the best part of camping is eating, right? But if you’re not a trained Boy Scout, then making a fire to cook your meals might be a little too far out of your comfort zone (especially if you’re hungry). That’s where the Coleman Triton InstaStart stove comes in to save the day. Large enough for 10- and 12-inch pots at the same time, and equipped with wind-block shields, this propane stove is all you need for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in between. Thanks to a 25 percent discount, this two-burner stove is only $71. If you’re looking for something a little more compact, however, the Jetboil Flash Cooking System is on sale for $75.

See it

What do just about all outdoor adventures have in common? Aside from allowing you to become one with nature and free yourself from the stress of a bustling urban lifestyle, they all require a lot of space in your car for bulky gear. But not everyone has a gas-guzzling extended SUV. That’s where roof racks swoop in and save the day. During REI’s Labor Day Sale, roof racks, boxes, and accessories from Yakima and Thule are 20-percent off. This Thule Force L Roof Box is 16 cubic feet and long enough to fit your skis or snowboards. It was designed with fuel economy in mind, and to allow for clearing low bridges in sleek style.

See it

Other great REI Co-op items on sale include:

