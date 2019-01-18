It might be winter but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your style this season. If you’re looking to shop top brands like North Face, Columbia, and more, REI is offering up to 50 percent off during a winter sale so you can save big on new jackets and hoodies. Not to mention sweet discounts on top fitness trackers such as the Suunto, Garmin, and Fitbit Versa smartwatches. This deal will last until January 22, so take advantage of this huge clearance and shop new winter staples to upgrade your wardrobe. Plus you can save up to 50 percent or more on men’s and women’s outerwear on REI Outlet. Check out some of our favorite picks below.
The North Face Campshire Pullover Fleece Hoodie — $100
This North Face Fleece hoodie is perfect for layering up and staying warm this winter and it comes in four trendy colors including the one shown above. The green Velcro flap stands out against the cargo khaki for a perfect color combination.
In search of a quality hiking jacket for the young guy in your family? This Columbia jacket comes with Omni-Heat thermal reflective technology to help regulate body temperature and combat the cold.
Columbia Union Hill Insulated Jacket – $100
Don’t pass up this discounted black Columbia jacket, which is both insulated and waterproof to keep you cozy and dry all winter long. Tackle the colder months with a jacket that will match all your attire for everyday use.
The North Face Summit L2 Fuse Quarter-Zip Fleece Hoodie — $100
Searching for some cycling outerwear during your bike rides this winter? This fleece jacket is engineered with FuseForm technology for targeted warmth and breathability and its hood fits helmets under it perfectly.
Co-op Stratocloud Down Hoodie — $94
This cabin-wood-red jacket is lightweight but it still does the job to protect you from the cold. It comes in black and bright navy, too and makes a perfect addition to your winter gear.
