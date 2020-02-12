REI’s Winter Clearance Sale slashes prices on mountain and electric bikes

REI’s winter clearance sales are epic, with deals on many types of gear with discounts to 50% and even 60% when you shop at the REI Outlet. For 2020, the REI’s slashed prices on select electric bikes and mountain bikes up to 50%.

From REI’s wide selection of bikes on sale, we found the best discounts on electric bikes for commuting, adventure riding, and e-mountain bikes from Cannondale and Ghost. We also selected non-electric bikes, including mountain, trail, and fat-tire bikes from Cannondale and Diamond and a Salsa expedition bike. Whether you want to take advantage of REI’s winter clearance sale to upgrade to a new bike or if you want to add to your two-wheeled fleet, these seven deals can help you save up to $3,000.

Cannondale Quick Neo EQ Electric Bike – 2019 — $800 off



The 2019 Cannondale Quick Neo EQ electric bike is equipped with what you need for commuting and light adventure riding. The Neo EQ comes with installed fenders, lights, a rack, and a 250-watt Bosch Generation 3 Active Line Plus motor paired with a 500-watt hour battery integrated into the downtube. Running on 700c WTB Exposure tires with a SmartForm C1 Alloy frame, the Neo EQ weighs 43.5 pounds.

Normally priced $4,000, the 2019 Cannondale Quick Neo EQ Electric Bike is just $3,200 during this sale. If you want Cannondale quality in a recreational road bike, take advantage of this awesome price.

Cannondale Cujo Neo 130 4 Electric Mountain Bike – 2019 — $840 off



The 2019 Cannondale Cujo Neo 130 4 electric mountain bike runs on 27.5-inch WTB Ranger Comp tires, powered by a 504-watt-hour Shimano battery and Shimano 250-watt mid-drive electric motor. The Cujo Neo makes no secret of its readiness for tough going with a moto-style aluminum skid plate that protects the drive unit and a RockShox Recon RL fork.

Usually $4,200, the 2019 Cannondale Cujo Neo 130 4 Electric Mountain Bike is just $3,360 during REI’s winter clearance sale. If you’re looking for a Class 1 e-mountain bike , this is chance to buy a Cannondale at an attractive price.

Ghost Hybride Slamr S2.7+ Electric Mountain Bike — $3,000 off



The Ghost Hybride Slamr S2.7+ electric mountain bike turns up the heat from the already hot Slamr S1.7+ model above. With an SRAM GX Eash 1×12 drive train, Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR tires, and a Shimano Steps 8000 mid-drive motor, the Slamr S2.7+ provides the traction and handling you need to get the most from your ride.

Ordinarily $6,000, the Ghost Hybride Slamr S2.7+ Electric Mountain Bike is just $3,000 for this sale. If you crave rugged performance with the components to keep going, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire an upgraded Ghost at a compelling price.

Cannondale Trail 3 27.5/29″ Bike – 2019 — $273 off



The 2019 Cannondale Trail 3 is set up for cross-country performance and mountain trail bashing. The Trail 3’s wide handlebars help with control, and the RockShox front fork one-speed a 68-degree head tube angle assists in aggressive descents.

Instead of the usual $1,365 price, REI cut the price of the 2019 Cannondale Trail 3 to just $1,092 during this sale. If you want a rugged Cannondale trail bike at an affordable price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

Diamondback El Oso Dos Fat Bike – 2017 — $300 off



Want the ability to ride anywhere you want? The 2017 Diamondback El Oso Dos Fat Bike is the bike to choose for wide-open decisions. With its 26-inch by 4.5-inch Kenda fat tires gripping the surface and handling suspension duties, you can keep charging through the Shimano’s 20 wide-ranging gears.

Normally priced at $1,500, the Diamondback El Oso Dos Fat Bike is just $1,200 during this sale. If you need a bike for those times when you don’t care about getting technical, but just want to ride hard and and have fun anywhere you choose to go, this is a great opportunity.

Salsa Blackborow Fat Bike — $609 off



The Salsa Blackborow Fat Bike is an adventure ride waiting for you and your gear to head out. Maxxis 27.5-inch x 4-inch wide tires, a carbon fork, 110-pound capacity rear rack large enough for four panniers, and three bottle mounts give you the carrying capacity for bike-packing trips on a mountain bike ready for long treks.

Normally priced at $3,099, the Salsa Blackborow Fat Bike is just $2,480 for REI’s winter clearance sale. If you want to carry along all you need for a lengthy adventure, this is your ride at a nicely discounted price.

