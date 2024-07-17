 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Reolink Prime Day deals are some of the best yet for home security

By
Epic chance to elevate security game with Reolink Prime Day deals
Reolink

Prime Day is officially here, which means we’re about to be showered with deals upon deals. While there are a lot of categories included, one you might not normally consider is the smart home security and surveillance space. In today’s world, you can never have enough security, and Reolink is at the top of its game with some incredible deals. Now’s your chance to save on outdoor cameras, indoor cameras, comprehensive security systems, and much more. You can secure your home and property, but you could also secure your business, family homes, or additional properties, whatever you need, really. The prices won’t get this low again, either. We’ve gathered up some of the best deals to browse right here.

Top Deal: Argus 4 Pro 4K dual-lens battery camera — $154, was $220

Reolink Prime Day deals - Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel
Reolink

As one of the best deals on this list, this fully capable camera offers 4K surveillance with no blindspots, ColorX night vision, dual-band WiFi support, and smart AI detection for people, pets, and vehicles. Thanks to diverse local storage, there’s no monthly fee to use the system either. You can use a MicroSD up to 128GB or utilize the Reolink Home Hub integration to store elsewhere, like a hard drive. Plus, the WiFi 6 support means that a 4K ultra-high-definition stream will be smooth and lag-free, which is really going to count when you need it most.

Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi 5MP outdoor WiFi doorbell — $70, was $110

Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi installed on front of home
Reolink

Imagine answering your door without ever opening it. That’s the convenience that video doorbells offer, and this one does it in rich detail and expansive views thanks to a 2K resolution. It’s more accurate, delivering precise alerts, not nonsense, but that also keeps you less distracted in the moment. You’re not constantly being bombarded by false alarms. Quickly and instantly, tap in and see who’s at your door, communicate, and get back to your life.

Duo 3 PoE 16MP 180-degree dual lens PoE camera — $126, was $190

Reolink Duo 3 PoE security camera mounted to wall
Reolink

This 16-megapixel ultra-high-definition color and night vision camera offers 180-degree panoramic views. It also features Motion Track, which is different from motion tracking — it summarizes 15 seconds of motion events into a single image. The dual-image stitching algorithm ensures that the images of both lenses are meshed together seamlessly. Smart detection and two-way audio keep your home and property safe, and you are alerted when person, vehicle, and animal movements are detected. It’s also IP67 weatherproof, making it perfect for outdoor coverage even when exposed to the elements.

Reolink Go PT Ultra 4G battery outdoor camera — $154, was $250

Reolink Go PT Ultra with Solar Panel installed on roof
Reolink

This outdoor-friendly camera works on a mobile or cellular connection without WiFi. It also includes a solar panel to recharge the battery during the day, with color night vision to spot intruders or prowlers in full clarity. The camera itself captures in UHD 4K, with pan and tilt functions to capture wider views — at 355 degrees and 140 degrees, respectively. Person, vehicle, and pet detection will ensure you get alerts from the motion zones as applicable. Meanwhile, you can choose between local storage via MicroSD or cloud storage with a 7-day rolling free video history.

RLK16-800D8 4K 16-channel PoE security kit — $665, was $960

Reolink RLK16 channel 4K PoE security kit product image
Reolink

This 4K surveillance system is capable of 16 channels, meaning 16 cameras set up in various places around your home or property. You’ll see all of the finest details in ultra-high-definition to pick out package numbers, logos, license plates and whatever information you need. Reliable 24/7 recording is possible thanks to the pre-installed 4TB hard drive, and it is expandable up to 12TB, as needed. Advanced person and vehicle detection ensures you’re always alert and know what’s coming.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Bissell Prime Day deals: cheap vacuums and carpet cleaners
A man, surrounded by his dog, wife, and child, uses the BISSEL PowerGlide 3080.

If you want to make your home cleaner than ever, there are some awesome Prime Day deals to make that more achievable and while saving cash. We've got all things Bissell focused here which means you can save big with these Prime Day robot vacuum deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals. Below, you'll find great discounts on vacuum cleaners of all kinds, along with carpet cleaners. Read on while we take you through everything we've spotted across many major retailers. Be quick though as many deals are likely to end very soon.
Best Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals
Bissell may not be on our look at the best cordless vacuums but don’t let that put you off -- it’s a highly reputable brand when it comes to keeping your home clean. We’ve got some great Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals below which are perfect for anyone who wants to manually clean their home rather than rely on anything robotic.

Bissell Featherweight 2033 stick vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3437 upright vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3536 upright vacuum --
Bissell Swivel Pet Reach full-size vacuum --
Bissell Featherweight 3061 cordless stick vacuum --
Bissell BigGreen BGU1451T commercial upright vacuum --

Read more
Best Microsoft Prime Day deals: from Xbox to MS Office
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

With so many different Prime Day deals going on right now, it can be hard to know where to start. If you're looking for a new Xbox, a game, or something else from Microsoft, you're in luck as we've been searching all the major retailers to find the best deals for you. That means that below you can find substantial discounts on the consoles themselves along with laptops and games too. That includes Surface Pro Prime Day deals. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about these Microsoft Prime Day deals available right now, but bear in mind that all are likely to end soon. Some of these discounts are vast so you really don't want to miss out.
Best Microsoft Xbox Prime Day deals
Xbox consoles

Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card --
Microsoft Xbox Series S with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card --
Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 1TB Expansion Card --
Microsoft Xbox Series X with Seagate 2TB Expansion Card --

Read more
Hurry! This Chamberlain smart garage kit is almost gone — 46% off
Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener kit prime day deal

Having a smart garage door setup is excellent. You can interact with and open the door using your phone and a smart app and receive notifications anytime someone enters or leaves. That might not seem like a big deal until you're away from home, and it allows you to see what's happening at a given time. You can see, for example, if the dog sitter is really taking your dog out. Or, you could open the garage to let the delivery man drop off packages. Ever wondered: "Did I shut the garage?" Well, now you'll know and can close it anytime -- even while you're away. As part of the many Prime Day deals, the Chamberlain smart garage kit is super cheap, down to $16 instead of $30, saving you $14 or nearly half off.

 
On the fence? Here's why you should buy the Chamberlain smart garage kit
I can't remember how many times I've left home and wondered if I forgot to close the garage door. Moreover, there have been several times that something got in the way of the safety track or the door didn't close for whatever reason. With a smart garage door system, you can check that from anywhere, but you can also close the door if you notice it's open. Or alternatively, you can open the door if you need to let someone in.

Read more