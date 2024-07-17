Prime Day is officially here, which means we’re about to be showered with deals upon deals. While there are a lot of categories included, one you might not normally consider is the smart home security and surveillance space. In today’s world, you can never have enough security, and Reolink is at the top of its game with some incredible deals. Now’s your chance to save on outdoor cameras, indoor cameras, comprehensive security systems, and much more. You can secure your home and property, but you could also secure your business, family homes, or additional properties, whatever you need, really. The prices won’t get this low again, either. We’ve gathered up some of the best deals to browse right here.

Top Deal: Argus 4 Pro 4K dual-lens battery camera — $154, was $220

As one of the best deals on this list, this fully capable camera offers 4K surveillance with no blindspots, ColorX night vision, dual-band WiFi support, and smart AI detection for people, pets, and vehicles. Thanks to diverse local storage, there’s no monthly fee to use the system either. You can use a MicroSD up to 128GB or utilize the Reolink Home Hub integration to store elsewhere, like a hard drive. Plus, the WiFi 6 support means that a 4K ultra-high-definition stream will be smooth and lag-free, which is really going to count when you need it most.

Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi 5MP outdoor WiFi doorbell — $70, was $110

Imagine answering your door without ever opening it. That’s the convenience that video doorbells offer, and this one does it in rich detail and expansive views thanks to a 2K resolution. It’s more accurate, delivering precise alerts, not nonsense, but that also keeps you less distracted in the moment. You’re not constantly being bombarded by false alarms. Quickly and instantly, tap in and see who’s at your door, communicate, and get back to your life.

Duo 3 PoE 16MP 180-degree dual lens PoE camera — $126, was $190

This 16-megapixel ultra-high-definition color and night vision camera offers 180-degree panoramic views. It also features Motion Track, which is different from motion tracking — it summarizes 15 seconds of motion events into a single image. The dual-image stitching algorithm ensures that the images of both lenses are meshed together seamlessly. Smart detection and two-way audio keep your home and property safe, and you are alerted when person, vehicle, and animal movements are detected. It’s also IP67 weatherproof, making it perfect for outdoor coverage even when exposed to the elements.

Reolink Go PT Ultra 4G battery outdoor camera — $154, was $250

This outdoor-friendly camera works on a mobile or cellular connection without WiFi. It also includes a solar panel to recharge the battery during the day, with color night vision to spot intruders or prowlers in full clarity. The camera itself captures in UHD 4K, with pan and tilt functions to capture wider views — at 355 degrees and 140 degrees, respectively. Person, vehicle, and pet detection will ensure you get alerts from the motion zones as applicable. Meanwhile, you can choose between local storage via MicroSD or cloud storage with a 7-day rolling free video history.

RLK16-800D8 4K 16-channel PoE security kit — $665, was $960

This 4K surveillance system is capable of 16 channels, meaning 16 cameras set up in various places around your home or property. You’ll see all of the finest details in ultra-high-definition to pick out package numbers, logos, license plates and whatever information you need. Reliable 24/7 recording is possible thanks to the pre-installed 4TB hard drive, and it is expandable up to 12TB, as needed. Advanced person and vehicle detection ensures you’re always alert and know what’s coming.