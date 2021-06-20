The official sale starts tomorrow, June 21, but the Prime Day deals are already rolling in before the big event. This is always one of the best times of the year to shop for tech and there are plenty of great Prime Day smart home deals on tap right now. One of the best applications of this burgeoning technology is home security, and for Prime Day, Amazon has the excellent Ring 8-piece home security system on sale for a whopping $100 discount. Read on to find out more about it.

The “smart home revolution” may have been a bit over-sold when this phrase first entered common parlance, but few can deny that leveraging new technologies for home security actually makes a lot of sense (much more sense than an internet-connected washing machine, at least). Ring largely led the way here with its excellent video doorbells and other smart home security devices, and the new second-generation Ring Alarm system has just about everything we love about this do-it-yourself tech.

The Ring Alarm home security system is quick and easy to install and set up and is controlled remotely via the intuitive Ring companion app. It also comes with a traditional keypad control interface which you can mount on the wall or place flat on a surface, and if you have an Alexa device such as an Echo speaker, you can integrate your Ring Alarm system with your wider smart home ecosystem for easy voice control (you can simply tell Alexa to arm the system or call the police, for example, without having to fiddle around with the control pad or the app).

We noted in our Ring Alarm (2nd gen) review that this system is an excellent choice for do-it-yourselfers and anybody else looking for simple, affordable home security that won’t have you paying out the nose. Not only is the system itself a great value (especially with this Prime Day deal), but the optional Ring Protect Plus subscription service is an inexpensive addition that gets you professional 24/7 monitoring. It’s a worthy upgrade in our opinion and still cheaper than many traditional home security plans.

For Prime Day, Amazon has the 8-piece Ring Alarm home security system marked down to just $150, saving you a Benjamin. That’s a fantastic deal on what could be our favorite DIY smart home security setup.

