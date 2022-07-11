Even though there are a ton of Prime Day deals leading up to tomorrow, the Ring doorbells are some of the earliest things to go on sale. In fact, we’re likely to see even better deals when tomorrow rolls around, especially since Amazon is known to go hard on selling their products, including things like the Ring and Fire TVs.

Will there be a Ring Doorbell 4 Prime Day deal?

Almost certainly, and in fact, Amazon had already previously announced that many of their brands would go on sale even before Prime Day came around. Even if that wasn’t the case, Prime Day is generally the best time of the year to grab electronics, including things like the Ring. While it’s true that there are some other great sales events, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they are often overstock events and we don’t always see the best deals on Ring devices, even though they’re meant to seriously rival Prime Day. Even though the most recent version of the Ring is the Ring 4, there will likely be deals on some of the previous versions as well, so you may find some good deals through that.

As for the Ring 4 specifically, we do believe that there’s going to be a discount, although looking purely at the historical data, it’s not exactly clear if the discount is going to be substantial or not. Given that it’s slightly on the newer side, its discount prices haven’t stabilized yet, so while the historical data may suggest that the discount is minimal, say only 10% -20%, it’s possible that it might be even more this year because it’s just that one extra year older. Either way, check out the info below and see what you think!

Prime Day 2021 Black Friday 2021 Cyber Monday 2021 Lowest Price 2022 Today’s Price: Prime Day 2022 (Prediction) Doorbell Ring 4 $200 $200 $170 $170 $220 $170 – $200

Again, please keep in mind that this is only a prediction, so keep an eye on here once Prime Day arrives, as we’ll be regularly updating it for the best deals on the Ring 4 as they arrive.

Should you buy the Ring Doorbell on Prime Day?

Prime Day tends to be one of the best days to grab electronics, and if you’ve been browsing all the pre-Prime Day sales that are going on, you may also notice that trend forming. As such, given that not only is the Ring a piece of electronics but also owned by Amazon, we’re almost certainly going to see the best deal of the year on it. Therefore, it makes sense to grab one during Prime Day and keep your eye on the Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals to ensure you catch a good one.

Of course, the question becomes, which of the many Ring Doorbells should you buy? Well, looking at a Ring Doorbell buying guide can certainly help if you’re on the fence, especially since older models are still good and might be even cheaper than the latest model, saving you some money. That being said, if you want the best of the best, that’s the Ring Doorbell 4, as it’s the latest and greatest in the Ring family, although the Ring Doorbell 3 is no slouch either, and if you’re ok with letting go of a couple of features, is a good alternative that will end up being cheaper. If you’re a little bit on the fence, a more in-depth look at the Ring Video Doorbell 4 vs. Ring Video Doorbell 3 might help nudge you in one direction.

Another option is to go with a security camera system rather than a ring, especially since quite a few of them have essentially the same features, such as two-way communication. In fact, there’s going to be an Arlo Ultra Prime Day deal tomorrow that might be worth checking out; it’s a top-end security system, and while it’s almost double the price of the Doorbell Ring 4, it does come with two cameras and a base-station for local storage, so you don’t have to rely on a subscription as you would if you went with the Ring. If that’s a bit too expensive for you, then you can go one step down to the Arlo Pro 4, which has almost the same amount of features but is a bit cheaper.

Either way, we encourage you to keep up with both pages as the deals roll in so you can make the most informed buying decision possible.

Editors' Recommendations