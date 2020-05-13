Hurry! Ring Stick Up Cam is on sale for only $85 — with a free Echo Dot

Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer. We’ll hopefully be out of the house more as the weather warms, but so will the bad guys too. Amazon had already marked down the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery as part of its early Memorial Day sales, dropping the price from $100 down to $85, but its also now offering a free Echo Dot worth $50 with each order — making this one of the best security camera deals we’ve seen as of late.

While there are many options out there when it comes to security cameras, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery ranks near the top of our list thanks to its versatility and affordability. The base can be bent in almost any direction to give you flexibility on where you put it, whether on a flat or vertical surface.

Setup is also super easy, made possible by Ring’s fantastic app. For a battery-powered camera, the video is quite impressive, with 1080p video, which is surprisingly clear and detailed. Even the night vision is pretty clear — enough to identify who’s out there.

While there are plenty of outdoor wireless cameras on the market, we like Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery because of how versatile and affordable it is. It comes with a base that can be bent in multiple directions and allow for mounting on a ceiling, wall, fence post, or wherever you want to stick it. The setup of the device takes just a few minutes via Ring’s fantastic app.

Adjustable motion detection will help cut down on accidental triggers, and two-way audio allows you to both hear what’s going on and talk as well. Ring’s cameras also feature noise cancellation, which eliminates background noise.

This sale is likely to expire after Memorial Day weekend (or even before, depending on how much stock was set aside for the offer), so act quickly — this is one of the better prices we’ve seen on the Stick Up Cam so far.

Looking for more must-have offers? Head over to our curated Deals hub where we’ve rounded up the latest Apple deals, AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, Roomba deals, and everything in between.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations