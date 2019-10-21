Best Buy drops killer deal on this Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free Echo Dot

Video doorbells let you know who’s at the door without having to open it, providing a sense of security. They also help deter package thieves because you can scare them off via the two-way audio, which most video doorbells are equipped with. You can be aware of who visited your home even while you’re away, and the most advanced models send you push notifications on your phone if it picks up any motion. One video doorbell that does all this and more is the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Right now, you can get it on Best Buy for just $160 instead of $200 – that’s an irresistible $40 worth of savings. What’s more, a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot gets tossed in, letting you in on an additional $50 savings.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is wireless and doesn’t have to connect to your home’s old doorbell and wiring circuit in order to work, unlike Nest Hello and the August Doorbell Cam Pro. Flip the device and you’ll find terminals on its rear to hardwire it. It comes with a rechargeable battery pack which makes the installation rather simple, although it adds bulk. Since this video doorbell is 2.5 inches wide, it’s best suited for thicker door frames or the adjacent wall. The battery pack connects to a power source via a mini-USB cable and will power the doorbell between six months and a year (or around 1,000 notification events) according to Ring.

The setup of this video doorbell is pretty straightforward. Just follow the instructions on the Ring mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The app is very easy to use and does a great job of integrating all Ring smart home devices, too. Through it, you can control not just the doorbell, but also Ring-made security cameras, smart lights, and alarms if you have them installed.

When the built-in motion detector senses movement or if someone presses the doorbell, its 1080p HD video camera starts recording and you’ll receive a real-time alert on your phone. You also have the option of speaking with whoever’s at the door via the two-way audio and view the live video feed anytime you want. It’s worth noting though that the image captured by the camera, although sharp and clear, has an unfortunate fish-eye effect to achieve its 160-degree field of view. Thankfully, the integrated night vision works wonderfully well, so you won’t have any difficulty seeing who’s at your doorstep at night or on overcast days. Lastly, this video doorbell works with Alexa, so you can get security at the sound of your voice (use the free Echo Dot) or view live activity at your door on Alexa-compatible devices.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 won’t have you messing with your home’s wiring thanks to its rechargeable battery and boasts lots of cool features including motion detection and two-way audio. More importantly, its relatively low cost won’t break the bank, unlike most video doorbells. And with a free Echo Dot added that lets you save nearly $100, what’s not to love?

