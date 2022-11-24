You can’t put a price on your home’s security, but you can enjoy discounts along the way by buying the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The device is more affordable at just $60, following a $40 discount to its original price of $100, but we’re not sure how long this lowered price will last. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell adds another of protection to your home by allowing you to see, hear, and speak with whoever’s outside your door. It’s perfect for the average home, according to your Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, because it’s affordable while still offering the same basic functions as its predecessor. Improvements include a 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view, an additional motion zone that’s easy to customize, better night vision, and noise cancellation on the microphone so that conversations through the Ring Video Doorbell will be clearer.

The Ring Video Doorbell may be installed as a wireless device powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, or as a wired device that uses a regular doorbell connection. Once it’s set up, you can use the Ring app to look through its camera and to communicate through its speaker. You’ll receive real-time notifications on your smartphone or tablet when the Ring Video Doorbell detects movement, and it works with devices enabled by Amazon’s Alexa for added convenience in accessing its functions.

You should take advantage of Black Friday deals to improve your home’s security, such as by purchasing the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from Best Buy for just $60. That’s $40 in savings from its sticker price of $100, but you need to act fast if you want to avail this offer because we’re not sure if will still be available by tomorrow. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get your own Ring Video Doorbell for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations