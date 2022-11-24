 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

You can’t put a price on your home’s security, but you can enjoy discounts along the way by buying the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The device is more affordable at just $60, following a $40 discount to its original price of $100, but we’re not sure how long this lowered price will last. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell adds another of protection to your home by allowing you to see, hear, and speak with whoever’s outside your door. It’s perfect for the average home, according to your Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, because it’s affordable while still offering the same basic functions as its predecessor. Improvements include a 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view, an additional motion zone that’s easy to customize, better night vision, and noise cancellation on the microphone so that conversations through the Ring Video Doorbell will be clearer.

The Ring Video Doorbell may be installed as a wireless device powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, or as a wired device that uses a regular doorbell connection. Once it’s set up, you can use the Ring app to look through its camera and to communicate through its speaker. You’ll receive real-time notifications on your smartphone or tablet when the Ring Video Doorbell detects movement, and it works with devices enabled by Amazon’s Alexa for added convenience in accessing its functions.

Related

You should take advantage of Black Friday deals to improve your home’s security, such as by purchasing the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from Best Buy for just $60. That’s $40 in savings from its sticker price of $100, but you need to act fast if you want to avail this offer because we’re not sure if will still be available by tomorrow. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get your own Ring Video Doorbell for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kindle Black Friday deals just landed – save on Paperwhite and Oasis
Best Black Friday Kindle Deals
This Black Friday TV deal is the one to beat — but it won’t last
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday
Adding bullets in Pages on iPad.
This Dell gaming laptop is $350 off for Black Friday – now $600
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
Black Friday sales: Tracking the sales live as they start
Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Best Black Friday TV Deals
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Apple Black Friday Deals
The best Black Friday gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals
The best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Phone Deals
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: The best early offers
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
Lego Black Friday deals: Save on popular Star Wars sets
hot toys for christmas 2017 lego star wars bb 8 lifestyle image