For shoppers who are looking for ways to further protect their families and homes for their peace of mind, you should take advantage of this year’s Labor Day sales for the likes of home security camera deals and video doorbell deals. Video doorbells are growing in popularity because of their safety features and convenient usage, and if you’re interested in equipping your house with one, check out Amazon’s Ring doorbell deals for Labor Day, which includes this $40 discount for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that brings the smart home device’s price down to $140 from its original price of $180.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is very easy to install, with the option to go with the rechargeable battery pack if you don’t want to tinker with electric wires. The doorbell offers sharp video quality of 1080p HD with a 160-degree field of view, and clear audio quality through its two-way audio with noise cancellation technology. According to Digital Trends’ Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, this model improves upon the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with compatibility with dual-band routers’ 5GHz band, better durability, and an easier way of releasing the battery pack to recharge them.

You can use the Ring app on your smartphone, tablet, or PC to see and talk to whoever’s outside your door, with the option to activate mobile notifications whenever someone presses the doorbell or whenever something triggers the motion sensors on zones that you set beforehand. The video doorbell also works with Alexa and Amazon’s Echo devices, for a connected network of smart home devices that you can control using voice commands.

To help safeguard your family and home from any kind of threat that may lurk around your neighborhood, you should consider buying the Ring Video Doorbell 3. It’s currently available from Amazon for $140, after a $40 discount from its original price of $180. The Labor Day deal will likely disappear as soon as the holiday ends though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for savings when buying the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

