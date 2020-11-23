  1. Deals
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Ring Assist+ down to $140 at QVC for Black Friday

By
ring video 3 plus

QVC Black Friday sales are already underway, and you can find discounts on all sorts of electronic devices. You can currently buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Ring Assist+ for just $140 — down $25 from the original bundle price of $165. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home security system, you won’t find a better offer than this — buy it now.

Black Friday always features great discounts on smart home devices and this deal is amongst the best of them. This means that stocks will run out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this heavily discounted bundle price and shop the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you need to act fast.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 gives you a wide, 160-degree field of view and comes with infrared night vision, so you can keep an eye on your front door at all hours. There are also in-built motion detectors and customizable motion detection zones that let you know a visitor is nearby even before they ring your doorbell. You can even speak to whomever is at your door with two-way audio and also connect your doorbell to Alexa for a hands-free experience. Just ask your Echo Show device to show you who’s at the front door. Your new Ring Doorbell will also be functional all year long — it’s even water-resistant. It’s super convenient to set up, and you don’t even require existing doorbell wiring to use this Ring Product. If you need additional motivation you’ll be happy to know that you get an extended 2 years of warranty with the Ring Assist+, so you won’t have to worry about your Doorbell breaking down.

With all these great features and an extra warranty period, it’s impossible to find a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 3. You can grab the bundle now from QVC for just $140 — usually $165. Also, check out these other Black Friday smart home deals so you can add more devices to your chosen smart home ecosystem this holiday season.

More Ring Video Doorbell deals available now

If this isn’t the Ring device you’re looking for, make sure to explore the rest of these Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals. Keep track of all the other Black Friday deals going on out there as well and shop smarter this holiday season.
Expires soon

Ring Peephole with Chime (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$235 $250
Upgrade your door's peephole with a video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your tablet, phone, or the included Echo Show 5.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen

$95 $200
The Video Doorbell 2nd generation with upgraded HD video, motion-activated alerts, and simple installation.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$89 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.
Buy at Amazon
