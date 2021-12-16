  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The latest Ring doorbell just got a $30 discount — but hurry!

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best Ring doorbell deals right now is on the latest model — the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Down to just $170 at Best Buy, you save $30 on the device that’s sure to make your life a lot easier than before. As the absolute latest Ring Video Doorbell, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you’re keen to embrace one of the best video doorbells, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great way to keep your home secure. It’s easy to install, has a durable build quality, and offers all the features you need to see what’s going on around you. That includes accurate motion alerts and excellent night vision. An upgraded doorbell camera, once installed, you can receive a 4-second color video preview of motion events before they trigger an alert so you never miss a moment of what’s going on at your front door.

From there, you’re able to accept a live video feed on your phone as well as talk to any visitor near your doorbell. With a great picture no matter what the conditions, including sharp-contrast night vision and 1080p HD video, it’s ideal for communicating with surprise visitors or even talking with delivery people when you’re not at home. Alexa support means you can hear audio announcements through your speakers too.

The video doorbell is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack or you can choose to connect it to existing doorbell wires. Whatever works best for you. It comes with all the right installation tools and screws to get you started.

Normally priced at $200, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is down to just $170 right now at Best Buy. It’s an ideal investment if you want to make your home more secure or you simply want to be able to answer the door in a more modern way. Buy it now while the deal is still on. There’s no telling when it will end.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Chrome now tracks prices, remembers abandoned shopping carts

google chrome update shopping inline no shell v2

Best pressure cooker deals for December 2021

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker on a kitchen countertop.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for December 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

This 55-inch TV is $330 at Best Buy and comes with a FREE Echo Dot

best black friday tv deals 50 inch insignia 4k fire 350 was 450

Best lap desk deals for December 2021

best lap desk deals costway

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Keyboard

This ASUS Chromebook is only $119 at Best Buy right now

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best Philips Hue deals for December 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

This Philips soundbar is down to $50 at Walmart for the holidays

Philips B5105 2.0 Channel Soundbar Speaker with HDMI ARC

Best oven deals for December 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap space heater deals for December 2021

Stay warm with space heaters

The best foldable phone deals and sales for December 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.