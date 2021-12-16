The latest Ring doorbell just got a $30 discount — but hurry!

One of the best Ring doorbell deals right now is on the latest model — the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Down to just $170 at Best Buy, you save $30 on the device that’s sure to make your life a lot easier than before. As the absolute latest Ring Video Doorbell, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you’re keen to embrace one of the best video doorbells, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great way to keep your home secure. It’s easy to install, has a durable build quality, and offers all the features you need to see what’s going on around you. That includes accurate motion alerts and excellent night vision. An upgraded doorbell camera, once installed, you can receive a 4-second color video preview of motion events before they trigger an alert so you never miss a moment of what’s going on at your front door.

From there, you’re able to accept a live video feed on your phone as well as talk to any visitor near your doorbell. With a great picture no matter what the conditions, including sharp-contrast night vision and 1080p HD video, it’s ideal for communicating with surprise visitors or even talking with delivery people when you’re not at home. Alexa support means you can hear audio announcements through your speakers too.

The video doorbell is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack or you can choose to connect it to existing doorbell wires. Whatever works best for you. It comes with all the right installation tools and screws to get you started.

Normally priced at $200, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is down to just $170 right now at Best Buy. It’s an ideal investment if you want to make your home more secure or you simply want to be able to answer the door in a more modern way. Buy it now while the deal is still on. There’s no telling when it will end.

