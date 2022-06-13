Protect your home with a Ring Video Doorbell for just $85 today

Here’s a one-day opportunity to save on the latest version of Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring Doorbell deals haven’t been available as frequently as usual in the past two years due to the huge demand. With this one-day deal you can buy the latest 2020-release Ring Video Doorbell for $85, a $15 discount off the usual $100 price. This deal ends at midnight today, so don’t delay.

Buy Now

There’s a very good reason that the Ring Video Doorbell has been one of the bestselling smart home devices since its 2014 launch. People who weren’t sure why they needed smart home devices understood immediately the benefits of a device that could send alerts to a smartphone and capture HD video and audio whenever anyone approached their front door. The earliest Ring Video Doorbell helped invent the category and remains on our list of the best video doorbells. The 2020 release of the Ring Video Doorbell updates the original with crisper night vision, improved motion detection, and privacy zones.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2020 release gives you the option of hardwiring it to existing doorbell wiring or powering with a built-in rechargeable battery. Installation is pretty easy and the tools you need are included. After you connect the video doorbell to your home Wi-Fi network using the Ring app, you can configure it to send mobile notification any time someone presses the doorbell or sets off the built-in motion sensors. When you use your smartphone with the doorbell you can see and carry on two-way audio conversations with visitors. You can also connect with the Ring Video Doorbell using Amazon Alexa voice commands. If you aren’t sure which Ring Video Doorbell version to buy, check our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide. You can optionally sign up for the Ring Protect Plan for $3 a month to review, share, and save all video, audio, and photo content the device captures.

If you’ve wanted a Ring Video Doorbell for a while but held off waiting for deals, now’s a one-day chance to score a 15% discount. Amazon regularly sells the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 release for $100. For today only, you can buy it for just $85, a $15 savings. This deal will disappear at midnight tonight, June 13, 2022, so don’t hesitate if you want to save.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations