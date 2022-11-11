 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get a Ring Video Doorbell for $60 today

Andrew Morrisey
While Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until November 25, Best Buy has kicked things off early with a Best Buy Black Friday sale. You’ll find many great smart home devices on sale at Best Buy right now, including the Ring Video Doorbell, which is just $60 today. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $100, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited comes with the Ring Video Doorbell. Free next-day shipping is included with your purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell 3

No smart home is complete without a video doorbell, and like all of the best video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell has a 1080p camera. This camera also has a 155-degree field of view, giving you a wider view on what’s going on outside and allows you to get a better view of who is at the door. The Ring Video Doorbell also has two-way talk, allowing you to hear and speak to people at your front door from your smartphone or tablet. Customizable motion control settings allow you to set focus on the areas you most want to protect. Night vision is also part of the camera system, and keeps an eye on things even while you sleep.

The smarts of the Ring Video Doorbell bring a lot of convenience to your smart home setup. It provides real-time notifications when someone is at your door, and it even has a built-in battery backup, so you can rest assured all features of the Ring Video Doorbell stay functioning, even during power outages. This built-in, rechargeable battery is one of the most enticing features when you compare it to the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, as the Ring Video Doorbell can provide some peace of mind during bad weather and other evens that can cause your home to lose power. There are quite a few Ring Doorbell models to choose from, and if you need some help figuring out which is best for you, try out Ring Video Doorbell buying guide.

Today you can get the Ring Video Doorbell at Best Buy for just $60. This is a $40 Black Friday savings from its regular price of $100, and free next-day shipping as well as four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited are included.

