This is the best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deal we’ve found so far

Black Friday is finally here and there are a lot of great deals to explore. You can currently get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for just $70 as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. That’s $30 off its original price of $100. If you’ve been looking for an affordable video doorbell to keep an eye on your front door, go buy the Ring Video Doorbell now. You won’t find a better price than this.

With the holidays almost here it’s important to monitor your home, especially as porch pirates become more active this season. The Ring Video Doorbell has one of the best discounts this Black Friday which means you’ll have to act fast. Don’t waste too much time thinking — you never know when this must-have product will sell out.

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) lets you see who’s at your door in clear HD resolution. There’s also two-way talk so you can chat with any visitors at your door. You can even customize your motion detection zones and receive notification any time someone or something triggers the sensors — at all hours of the day. The integrated night vision lets you keep a close eye on your door even in the dead of night. You can also monitor your door when you’re not at home. Just download the Ring app and check the live view from your doorbell at any time. If you’re part of the Amazon ecosystem you can even connect your Ring doorbell to Alexa. Have Alexa talk to the front door or give you a live stream of who’s at your door with the Echo Show — your home will never feel safer.

This updated version of the Ring Video Doorbell is a great buy for anyone who wants their home to feel more secure during the holidays. Get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now for just $70 — usually $100. If you’re looking for additional security devices to add to your smart home ecosystem, check out these best available Black Friday smart home deals — your new security system is just a few clicks away.

More Ring Video Doorbell deals available now

There’s a lot of other Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals to choose from if you’re looking for something different. For all your other shopping needs, make sure to check out the rest of these Black Friday deals as well.
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

$160 $230
The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a pre-Roll feature that captures 4 extra seconds of video in black and white to show you what triggered the motion sensor.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Peephole with Chime (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$145 $250
Upgrade your door's peephole with a video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your tablet, phone, or the included Echo Show 5.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release)

Up to 30% OFF
It's no surprise to anyone that Amazon has slashed prices on Ring doorbells for Black Friday making now the perfect time to purchase the home security product.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Buy at Amazon
