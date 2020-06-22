Ring Video Doorbell Pro down to just $189 — while stock lasts

If you’re in the market for home security camera deals, Ring doorbell deals are your best bet. Take a look at a venerable standard, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, currently on sale for only $189 at eBay — down $60 from the usual $250. You’ll never need to worry about batteries running down because this model connects with your existing doorbell wiring. Quantities are limited, so act soon to get yours.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro had onboard motion detection with customizable motion zones. Motion zones allow you to adjust the area the Video Doorbell Pro’s camera monitors, so the security protocol doesn’t launch every time a car drives by your home, for example. When the internal motion detector senses motion, the Video Doorbell Pro sends an alert to your smartphone and begins recording 1080p Full HD video and audio. You can view the camera’s livestream from your smartphone with the Ring app and talk with whoever is at your front door, whether it’s a friend, sales or delivery person, or a would-be intruder. The device supports two-way talk with its internal microphone and speaker. The Video Doorbell Pro also includes infrared night vision so you can see who’s at the door and record video 24/7.

You don’t have to wait for an alert to check the camera’s view. You can use Ring’s Video on Demand feature at any time from the smartphone app. Ring stores video clips automatically in the cloud for later viewing. Because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is Amazon Alexa compatible, you can talk with visitors via an Alexa Dot or other smart speaker. If you have an Alexa-compatible smart display such as an Amazon Echo Show or a Fire TV om your home network, you can also see the live video stream or stored clips on those screens.

Because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro connects to existing doorbell wiring, installation is a breeze. The unit comes with four interchangeable faceplates, so you can choose the one you prefer to match your home decor. Wedge and corner kits in the box help with difficult installation locations.

If anyone ever steals the Video Doorbell Pro, Ring has a free replacement guarantee. You do not need to subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan if you’re going to use the system for live video and responding to alerts. The optional Ring Protect Plan costs $3 per month per device and allows you to review recorded video you missed and save and share photos when you activate Video on Demand or Ring’s photo capture features.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro list price is $249, but it’s available now while the limited inventory lasts for just $189, a 24% discount. Shipping is free with 3-day delivery, and the device is subject to eBay’s 30-day return policy. If you are looking for a home security camera deal for your front door, take advantage of this deal before the inventory runs out.

