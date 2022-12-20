Amazon’s sale on Ring products is still going strong a week after it started, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired — $40, was $65

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes with all the essentials of a Ring doorbell at an affordable price, according to our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide. The budget-friendly device requires a wired connection, so you may need to ask a professional to set it up if there’s no readily available wiring for it, but once it’s up and running, you’ll be able to look through its HD camera using the Ring app on your mobile device to check who’s outside your door. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired also offers two-way audio features so you can communicate with people, and motion detection alerts for your peace of mind.

Ring Indoor Cam — $50, was $60

Our Ring security camera buying guide flags the Ring Indoor Cam as the most basic camera in the brand’s lineup, but that doesn’t mean that the device is lacking in features. The camera provides live footage and 1080p HD recordings, two-way chat, and the option to mount it on a wall or place it on a flat surface. The Ring Indoor Cam works with other smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, and it features a 140-degree field of view so that you can see more of the room where it’s located. It’s pretty small and hard to notice, which is exactly what you want from a security camera.

Ring Video Doorbell — $60, was $100

The Ring Video Doorbell is the best entry-level option in our list of the best video doorbells, partly because it’s very easy to install if you’re planning to go wireless. You only need to attach the mounting plate to your outside wall or door frame, on which you’ll attach the doorbell. You’ll have to recharge the Ring Video Doorbell when its battery gets depleted, but since it only uses about 1% of its battery life each day, it will be a few months before you’ll have to do so. It offers the same features as its wired counterpart, but with improved motion detection, adjustable motion zones to monitor specific areas, and privacy zones that will be excluded from the camera’s recordings.

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In — $70, was $100

For a versatile security camera that you can place indoors or outdoors, go for the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In. Like other Ring security cameras, it provides live footage that you can view through your smartphone, it can alert you when it detects movement, and it enables two-way communication through its speaker. The camera also has night vision, which is helpful in monitoring the darker areas of your backyard. It’s very easy to set up — all you have to do its to plug it into an outlet and connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (2-pack) — $140, was $200

If you want to place security cameras in locations that are too far from wall outlets, or are unsafe to have wires running through, you’ll need the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. The wireless security camera is similar in functions to its wired counterpart, but since it’s easier to install, you can quickly have multiples of the device set up around your backyard and inside your home. You’ll have to recharge their batteries after a few months, but some people are willing to make that compromise if that means they won’t have to deal with unsightly and dangerous wires.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — $140, was $200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a cheaper variant of the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, as it skips the connectivity option to a 5.0 GHz network and the Bird’s Eye View feature that uses 3D motion detection to show the path that a person takes on an overhead map. If you’re fine with giving up these features, then the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is one of the most comprehensive security cameras that you can buy. It still offers live footage, motion activated alerts, and two-way talk, but its camera can swivel in all directions, and its LED floodlights will both give you a clearer look while also serving as a deterrent to potential intruders.

