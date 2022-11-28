The Roborock Black Friday sale will save you a fortune

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.

This Black Friday, Roborock has some amazing offers on robot vacuums that are seriously going to change your life. If you hate cleaning your home manually, these timesavers will make everything better, all while being far more efficient than anything you could produce. With up to $340 to save on select models, we’ve picked out some of the best Roborock deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

Roborock S7MaxV — $640, was $860

The Roborock S7MaxV is a fully automated robot vacuum solution that is going to revolutionize your life. Part robot vacuum, part mop, it knows how to keep things clean. It offers supremely powerful suction of up to 5,100Pa in Max+ mode with its LiDAR navigation, giving you maximum coverage. Its multi-directional floating brush keeps close to the floor on uneven surfaces so it really doesn’t miss a thing. When mopping up hard floors, it can scrub at up to 3,000 cycles per minute so that dried on stains are a thing of the past. It’s also smart enough to know how to avoid obstacles and identify them for the future, with an LED for recognition in dark rooms too. 3D mapping helps the Roborock S7MaxV learn everything about your home. Impressively, you can even make video calls to anywhere in your home via the Roborock S7MaxV, which is a great extra detail.

Roborock S7+ — $680, was $950

Ideal for the hands-off cleaning experience, the Roborock S7+ does both mopping and vacuuming with great results. It can scrub up to 3,000 times per minute with its 300-mililiter water tank ensuring it’s doing a better job than you could. Intelligent mop-lifting means it automatically knows when it’s reached a carpet, lifting the mop out of the way. From there, 2,500Pa of HyperForce suction power kicks in, meaning no dust is left behind. You won’t have to worry about maintaining the Roborock S7+ either as it can handle up to eight weeks without needing to be emptied. Throughout, it captures 99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 micron, so it’s great for allergies. If you want some of the best cleaning around without any hassle, this is the solution for you.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra — $1,060, was $1,400

The ultimate robot vacuum and mop, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is potentially smarter than you. With enhanced hazard recognition, it can dodge everything imaginable thanks to its PreciSense LiDAR navigation, RGB camera, and structured light 3D scanning. Appreciating that homes can be complicated, it can easily identify the location and size of any obstacle, even in dark rooms, before moving out the way. While doing so, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra maps out your home so you can check out its memorized layouts allowing you to simply tap on an area for it to head over to. With tailored room cleaning, it also knows what to do and where, appreciating that living rooms tend to need more intensity than your bedroom, for instance. With up to 5,100Pa of suction, it’s sure to suck up more than you could have thought was possible. Intelligent mop-lifting means it easily switches between hard floors and carpets too with up to 3,000 scrubs per minute. Super smart in every way, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a truly powerful robot vacuum and mop for the busy household.

Roborock Q5+ — $480, was $700

The Roborock Q5+ offers all the essentials you could need to keep your home clean, while leaving you more time to do fun things in life. It offers 2,700Pa suction power so it can handle all the dirt and debris possible. You’ll be impressed at how much it sucks up compared to your conventional cleaner. A PreciSense Precision LiDAR scanner further helps to ensure the Roborock Q5+ is smart enough to know exactly what it’s doing, mapping out your home and figuring out the optimal route, all while allowing you to add obstacles as needed. A floating main brush stays close to the ground on hard surfaces, before rising up to agitate carpets more effectively. It can even cope well with pet hair. Hate lifting a finger? You’ll also love its 2.5-liter dust bag that means it’s good for up to seven weeks of cleaning without you needing to do anything. A great air filter also means it can filter 99.7% of pollen as small as 0.3 micron so the air you breathe will be healthier too. With up to 180 minutes of runtime before it needs to head back to base to recharge, the Roborock Q5+ is a truly effective robot vacuum for all households.

