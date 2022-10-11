This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day

If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.

Why you should buy the Roborock E5 robot vacuum

Since the first Amazon Prime Day in 2015, the mega sales events have always included tempting Prime Day robot vacuum deals. Roborock has been one of the leading brands in smart home robotic floor cleaners and is no stranger to the lists of the best robot vacuums as well as some of the top deals during Prime Day. Power is definitely a major theme with the E5. Rated for both carpeting and hard floor surfaces, the Wi-Fi-connected Roborock E5 is ready for hard work with a 2500PA suction vacuum force — way above the required minimum 500 to 600PA force for entry-level robot vacuums. That extra power pulls dirt and debris from deep in your carpets and lifts the same from hard floor surfaces when mopping. The combo cleaner’s battery is rated to run up to 200 minutes and vacuum up to 2,152 square feet on a single charge. If you simultaneous vacuum and mop floors, the Roborock multifunction robot can clean up to 1,600 square feet before it takes itself back to the docking station to automatically recharge.

The Roborock E5 isn’t all brawn, however. Roborock’s OpticEye technology uses two gyroscopes for advanced mapping so it can track where it has already cleaned. You can control the Roborock E5 with the included remote control, with the Roborock mobile app, or with voice control via either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With all of its power and smarts, it’s only fitting that the Roborock E5 also has a capacious dustbin so it doesn’t have to quit part-way through cleaning jobs.

So here’s your chance to save $160 on this powerful and smart combination robot vacuum and mop. Instead of the usual $360 list price, you can pick up the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $200 today.

