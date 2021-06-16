No one likes to clean and vacuum, right? Sure, it can be occasionally satisfying but when it becomes a regular chore, it’s a chore. That’s why you need to snap up a Roborock Robot Vacuum while they’re on sale right now as part of early Prime Day deals. They’re ideal for keeping your home clean while saving you the effort of having to do it yourself. With numerous models currently on sale, we thought we’d highlight the best ones and tell you all about why they’re so great. There’s something for every budget here so you’re sure to find the right one for your needs. You don’t have to worry about them being cheaper on Prime Day, either: We have it on good authority that these deals will remain the same right through the end of the event.

Roborock E4 Mop – $230, was $350

With a massive 34% off the usual price, the Roborock E4 Mop is the best budget option out there. This is the largest discount it’s ever seen so this is truly the best time to snap one up. For the price, you get to enjoy the benefits of a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with the vacuum able to suck up any dirt or debris while the mop will keep your floors looking brighter and cleaner than ever before. Up to 2000Pa of power suction makes this possible, all with the minimum of noise. The slim-line design means it’s low enough to reach under beds and sofas, too, so there’s nowhere it can’t get to.

Thanks to some smart infrared sensors, you won’t have to babysit the Roborock E4 Mop either, since it possesses logical route planning, intelligent navigation, and the brains to pursue a Z-shape route to clean your floors most effectively and quickly. It knows how to avoid accidental falls and collisions, plus there’s an anti-tangle main brush and side brush so it can keep cleaning without interruption.

Roborock S4 Max – $310, was $430

The best vacuum-only option in the Prime Day deals, the Roborock S4 Max has 2000Pa suction like the E4 Mop before it but it focuses exclusively on vacuuming. With a bigger dust bin and better climbing ability than the S4 before it, it’s able to contend with a lot more. That’s further enhanced by its laser navigation, multi-level mapping ability, along with its ability to track no-go zones. With such precise navigation, it’s never going to miss a spot or get into trouble.

It’s possible to use the Roborock app to see exactly where the S4 Max has been, as well as view a map of your home. You can even use it to schedule when it cleans or adjust how much suction is used for certain areas. It’s particularly ideal for larger homes thanks to its large battery and ability to map multiple areas.

Roborock S6 Pure – $360, was $600

The best Prime Day deal of the bunch, you can save 40% on the Roborock S6 Pure. That’s the largest discount ever for this high-end robot vacuum so this is a great time to buy. The Roborock S6 Pure has 2000Pa suction power like other robot vacuums but it backs that up with automatic carpet boost, which means it can use extra-strong suction for those awkward patches on your floor for a deeper clean. As well as that, it offers precise LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route for maximum efficiency. It can also map multiple floors including tracking no-go areas, right down to allowing you to arrange selective room cleaning on a schedule so that your busier rooms are cleaned more frequently than rarely used areas.

Throughout, you can use the Roborock app as well as Siri or Alexa based voice controls. There’s also the ability to use the Roborock S6 Pure as a mop with a long-range 180ml adjustable water tank that’s perfect for mopping homes up to 1,610 square feet. It’s a fantastic investment for those serious about keeping their homes clean.

Roborock S6 MaxV – $550, was $750

Enjoying its largest discount ever, the Roborock S6 MaxV is reduced by 27% and offers fantastic features for the price. Most notably, it’s smart enough to automatically avoid obstacles thanks to its twin cameras and proprietary ReactiveAI obstacle recognition. That means it cleans far more efficiently and without you having to worry about it clashing with anything.

Elsewhere, it’s equipped with Precision LiDAR navigation with onboard maps that are accurate enough to learn all about no-go zones as well as no-mop zones. It’s possible to pinpoint mopping to specific rooms as well as schedule certain times and even tailor how much water flow is involved. Invisible barriers can also be set up for both carpets and mopping purposes.

The robot vacuum offers a check in from afar mode so you can check up on how the vacuum is performing from anywhere and all from the robot’s eye view. The app also has Alexa, Siri and Google Home support so you can instruct it with your voice, too. It all adds up to a truly comprehensive solution.

