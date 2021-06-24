“Alexa, mop the floor.” Sounds too good to be true, but it could be your reality with a new generation of robot cleaners like the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner. Right now at Amazon, if you click a special coupon, this fantastic and versatile robot vacuum and mop is available for only $380. That’s a massive discount of $170 off its regular price of $550. This is an excellent opportunity to get a clean home, and peace of mind, for way less. Did you miss out on Prime Day Deals? Roborock has extended their best selling S5 Max sale through the 27th, so here’s your chance!

There never seem to be enough hours in the day, especially for cleaning. That’s exactly what robot vacuums and cleaners were built for. Made by Roborock — the maker behind some of the best robot mops of 2021 — the S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner might be the ultimate such device. It’s one thing to know that a robot vacuum is picking up pet hair, dirt, and grime while you go about your day, but it’s another level of peace of mind to know that your robot cleaner is actually mopping your floors, making them shine while you go about your day. Laser-guided and Alexa-compatible, the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is designed for your absolute convenience.

This robot cleaner is incredibly thorough, and incredibly smart. Different kinds of floors need different levels of care; your classic hardwood might require a lighter touch than the tiles in the kitchen, or the cement in the laundry room. It’s for this reason that the Roborock S5 MAX features customizable mopping, which allows you to set the water flow depending on which room your Roborock S5 MAX is tending to. Add to this a giant water tank, and its precision LiDAR navigation, along with specialized adaptive route technology, and your floors are ensured the deepest, most intense clean every time.

And this robot vacuum doesn’t let up when it comes to vacuuming, either. The Roborock S5 MAX boasts suction power of 2000Pa suction, so that it can dislodge and lift the toughest dirt with no problem at all. And you won’t have to worry about it running our of juice. With 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning time with every charge, it can clean your entire home in just one go. Whether cleaning or mopping, the Roborock S5 MAX applies its precision laser mapping technology, which allows you to save 4 levels of maps, including specific rooms, zones to avoid, and zones that you want vacuumed and not mopped (your carpeted areas, for instance). It gives you total control. Best of all, it connects to Alexa and Google Home so that your cleaning can be touchless. Is there anything more convenient?

If you missed out on Prime Day Deals, Roborock has your back. They’ve extended their bestselling S5 Max sale until June 27. Right now, you can get $170 off the Roborock S5 Max. This incredible smart cleaning device is down to only $380, a massive drop from its regular price of $550. You can clean up with this deal, so don’t let it get away!

