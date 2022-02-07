  1. Deals
This Roborock robot vacuum is $290 off at Walmart today

The Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum on the floor.

If you’re looking at vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean home, you might want to consider going for robot vacuum deals instead. These reliable devices will make your life much easier, and you don’t even have to pay full price for the most advanced models because of offers like Walmart’s $290 discount for the Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum, bringing its price down to a more affordable $460 from its original price of $750.

Roborock has made its way into Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, so you know you’re getting a high-quality device with the Robowock S6 MaxV. It’s capable of a maximum suction power of 2,500 Pa, which means it can pick up all forms of dust, debris, and whatever else that it rolls over. The robot vacuum is powered by Roborock’s ReactiveAI, which allows it to recognize and avoid obstacles and objects, while LiDAR navigation and onboard maps enable automatic room recognition. You can map up to four levels of your home, and you can set off-limits zones and barriers to keep the robot vacuum away from certain areas.

Through the Roborock app, you can have the Robowock S6 MaxV clean specific rooms on set schedules. You’ll be able to check as the cleaning happens through the robot vacuum’s onboard camera, and making it an even more versatile device is the SnapMop system, which unlocks mopping features that you can also control through the app.

A robot vacuum will help keep your floor spotless, and if you’re willing to invest in a high-end model, you can’t go wrong with the Roborock S6 MaxV. It’s currently on sale from Walmart at $290 off, which lowers its price to just $460 from its original price of $750. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you should probably hurry if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum for a cheap price.

More robot vacuum deals

The Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum is a steal for its discounted price on Walmart, but there are more options out there if you want to take a look around. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best robot vacuum deals that you can take advantage of right now, from different retailers.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$380 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types more
Buy at Walmart

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$300 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping, guaranteeing it won't miss a spot in your home. Its long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it. more
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$399 $450
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum

$349 $400
Wi-Fi-connected Roomba robot vacuum has recharge and resume feature and uses Dirt Detect technology to adjust for dirtier areas that need extra attention. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$279 $420
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris. more
Buy at Walmart

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$186 $230
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for up to 100 minutes and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture. more
Buy at Amazon
