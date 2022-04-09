Dominate spring cleaning with the Roborock S7 MaxV vacuum

Of all the smart home appliances that have hit the market over the past decade — some useful, some not so useful — one of the best has to be the robot vacuum. In fact, robot vacs were one of the earliest smart home devices to arrive on the scene, and it’s not hard to see why people clamored for them. They’ve only grown more impressive over the years, and the new Roborock S7 MaxV series robot vacuums are some of the best we’ve seen yet. Even better? They’re finally available to buy, and for one week only, you can score one for a discount just in time for spring cleaning.

Spring is here, and for many, that means spring cleaning: Putting our winter stuff away and pulling out our spring and summer things, likely throwing some stuff away and doing some reorganizing in the process. The warm weather is always welcome around this time of year, but spring cleaning that often comes with it is not something most of us look forward to. That means that spring is pretty much the perfect time to invest in a robot vacuum if you’ve been thinking about it. And even if you’re one of those strange people that enjoys cleaning, a robot vacuum like the Roborock S7 MaxV is the perfect way to automate some of your tidying.

The Roborock S7 MaxV series robot vacuums are all new for 2022 and pack some of the latest and greatest technologies that these compact robo-helpers have to offer. For starters, the S7 MaxV delivers a stunning 5100Pa of suction power, which is more than twice that of the last-gen Roborock S7. That makes it easy for this robot vacuum to clean on both hard and carpeted floors, and pull up stubborn things like pet hair. The Roborock S7 MaxV also features the VibraRise intelligent mopping system for cleaning up wet messes.

One noteworthy feature found on the S7 MaxV series robot vacuums is ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle recognition, which is Roborock’s most advanced navigation system yet. Using lidar navigation and multiple light and image sensors, the robot can see and create both a 2D and 3D map of the rooms in your home as it cleans, and can even detect and avoid small objects such as toys and shoes that might be lying around on the floor. You can even use the Roborock app to view the robot’s maps of your living spaces (including your furniture), schedule cleanings, and let your robot know if there are any areas that need to be taken care of right now.

After a cleaning session, the Roborock S7 MaxV will automatically return to the appropriately named Empty Wash Fill Dock. There, the robot vacuum will charge up, dump its dustbin and dirty water tank into the holding tanks (which you can empty at your leisure), and refill its supply of clean water for mopping. The docking station will also clean the robot’s mop pad so it’s fresh and ready to go for the next round-trip. All in all, Roborock has made one of the best robot vacuums even better with the S7 MaxV series, and this handy little helper is sure to make your spring cleaning a breeze.

The Roborock S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus are now available for purchase, with retail pricing starting at $860. If you’ve been eyeballing a robot vac for a while, then now’s your chance: Through Thursday, April 14), you can grab the Roborock S7 MaxV for as little as $770. That’s a cool $90 savings — not a bad way to start your spring cleaning right and keep a little money in your pocket.

