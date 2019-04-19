Share

Was streaming the first episode of Game of Thrones a bit more difficult (and worse quality) than you wanted it to be? Well, right now you can snag an awesome 55-inch 4K TCL model with Roku built-in for just $338 at Walmart, down from its usual $368 list price.

We’ve been a fan of TCL’s low-cost, great-looking TV models for the past few years now, with the growing TV maker often boasting models with some of the best price-to-performance ratios you’ll find. In fact, the updated version of this very model currently sits atop our list of the best TVs we think you can buy under $500.

The fact that this model features Roku’s awesome streaming video software for free is a serious bonus. While many other budget smart TVs feature somewhat janky interfaces, Roku offers a streamlined, easy-to-use experience. In fact, the increasing prevalence of Roku TVs in the budget price class means that there has never been a better time to buy an affordable TV model.

This particular TV isn’t lacking when it comes to specs, either. It features 4K resolution with HDR 10 support, with a 120hz refresh rate to keep action scenes and sporting events from coming across blurry on the display. Got a video game system or Blu-ray player that you want to hook up? No problem: This model features three HDMI 2.0 ports, making it super easy to connect all your outboard devices.

That’s a lot of great features for such a low price, and one of the reasons why we can easily recommend this sale to those of you who’ve been waiting to upgrade your TV since the 1080p era. And at 55 inches, you’re not getting some tiny cheap piece of trash: This TCL model is great, and it’s pretty astonishing how much TV you’re actually getting for the money here.

With such a great deal, you might as well start planning your first binge-watching session. Here’s our lists of what’s new on Netflix, what just came to Amazon Prime Video, and the freshest content on Hulu, to sate your ravenous streaming appetites — and give you some stuff that will let you show off that new screen.